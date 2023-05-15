IPL 2023 Week 7 review: Dhoni’s last home game, records, race to playoffs

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik talks about Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden IPL hundred, RR's slide, how the race to the playoffs will pan out, and more.

The seventh week (May 8-14) of IPL 2023 witnessed records, MS Dhoni’s last home game, tons from Suryakumar Yadav and Prabhsimran Singh, Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) slide, the race to the playoffs getting exciting, and more. (IPL Points Table after 61 matches)

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit the fastest fifty in IPL history, off 13 balls while his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal became the leading wicket-taker in the tournament’s history. Even after 61 games, all four playoff spots are up for grabs, resulting in an exciting final week of the league phase starting today (May 15). (Also read: How teams can qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs)

Senior cricket writer R Kaushik shares his thoughts on the previous week’s action in this podcast with Aprameya C of The Federal. Will Dhoni retire? Why did Sunil Gavaskar take Dhoni’s autograph and what did he say about the CSK captain? Which four teams will make the playoffs? Listen to the full podcast here.