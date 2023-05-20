IPL 2023 playoffs schedule, points table, and how teams qualified

Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are vying for the last playoff spot which will be decided on Sunday (May 21).

With just two games remaining in the league phase of IPL 2023, three teams have booked their spots in the playoffs. Two sides were confirmed on Saturday (May 20).

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) were the first team to make the IPL 2023 playoffs. On Saturday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) qualified.

While CSK thrashed DC by 77 runs in Delhi in their last league game to qualify, LSG held their nerve to edge Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by just one run to enter the playoffs.

GT are confirmed to top the IPL 2023 standings while CSK are second and LSG third. The fourth and last spot in the playoffs will be known on Sunday (May 21) when Mumbai Indians (MI) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while Royal Challengers Bangalore host GT.

The final playoff spot will go to either MI, RCB or Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Here is how the teams qualified for IPL 2023 playoffs

1. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Played: 13, Won: 9, Lost: 4, No Result: 0, Points: 18, Net Run Rate: 0.835

2. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Played: 14, Won: 8, Lost: 5, NR: 1, Points: 17, NRR: 0.652

3. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Played: 14, Won: 8, Lost: 5, NR: 1, Points: 17, NRR: 0.284

4. Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore or Rajasthan Royals. Three teams vying for one spot.

Eliminated: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

IPL 2023 playoffs schedule (All matches start at 7:30 PM IST)

Qualifier 1 (May 23, Tuesday): Chennai: 1 vs 2 (Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings)

Eliminator (May 24, Wednesday): Chennai: 3 vs 4 (Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore or Rajasthan Royals)

Qualifier 2 (May 26, Friday): Ahmedabad: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator

Final (May 28, Sunday): Ahmedabad: Qualifier 1 winner vs Qualifier 2 winner

IPL 2023 Points Table