IPL 2023: Shubman Gill’s ton powers GT into playoffs; SRH eliminated

Invited to bat first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck but Gill smashed 101 off 58 balls to help his team set a solid platform.

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 34 runs in their IPL 2023 match and qualified for the playoffs in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 15).

GT are on top of the table with 18 points from 13 games while SRH remain at 9th with just 8 points from 12 matches. GT are assured of a top-two finish and will play Qualifier 1 in Chennai on May 23.

Shubman Gill scored a sparkling century before Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s brilliant five-wicket haul stopped GT at 188 for nine. With the ball in hand, GT restricted SRH to 154 for nine. Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a 44-ball 64 for SRH while Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bagged four wickets apiece for the hosts.

The duo of Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who chipped in with 47 off 36 balls, added 147 runs for the second wicket to power GTs innings.

For SRH, seasoned seamer Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 5/30, including taking three wickets in an excellent final over that pegged back GT.

Brief scores

Gujarat Titans: 188/9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 101, Sai Sudharsan 47; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/30). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 154/9 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 64; Mohammed Shami 4/21, Mohit Sharma 4/28).

(With agency inputs)