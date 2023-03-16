IPL 2023 ticket sales begin for RCB matches in Bengaluru; price list here

RCB opens its IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2 (Sunday) at 7:30 PM. RCB will play seven home games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has opened the sale of tickets for its home games in IPL 2023 in Bengaluru. The franchise announced the ticket sales on Thursday (March 16).

“The Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to return to their home turf, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, after a gap of three seasons, with the upcoming IPL 2023 and the tickets will be available for the team’s home matches from today on RCB Official Website – www.royalchallengers.com,” RCB said in a media release.

“The tickets are available at dynamic pricing and will increase based on number of factors such as demand, time gap between booking and the Match, Teams participating in the Match – to name a few,” it added.

There are seven hospitality stands that begin at the price point of ₹2,750 and go up to ₹33,086 for the premium P2 Hospitality Stand.

The lowest prices for the matches are pegged at ₹1,655 which will have the seating on the four non-hospitality stands. All the prices mentioned are exclusive of taxes, the franchise said.

IPL 2023 begins in Ahmedabad with defending champion Gujarat Titans facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31 (Friday) at 7:30 PM.

RCB’s home games (7) schedule for IPL 2023

April 2 (Sunday) – RCB vs MI – 7:30 PM

April 10 (Monday) – RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 7:30 PM

April 15 (Saturday) – RCB vs Delhi Capitals (DC) – 3:30 PM

April 17 (Monday) – RCB vs CSK – 7:30 PM

April 23 (Sunday) – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 7:30 PM

April 26 (Wednesday) – RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 7:30 PM

May 21 (Sunday) – RCB vs GT – 7:30 PM

IPL 2023 ticket prices for RCB’s home games in Bengaluru