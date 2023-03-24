IPL 2023 | RCB vs CSK tickets: Only 1 stand available online; box office sales in April

With RCB and CSK in the same group, fans will get to watch their favourite franchises only once in the league phase in IPL 2023.

Expectedly, there is a massive demand for IPL 2023 tickets, and here is a big update on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match to be held at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 17.

Last week, RCB opened online ticket sales for all its home matches in Bengaluru for IPL 2023 season. Also, the franchise unveiled the schedule for box office ticket sales at the stadium.

Fans have been quick to book tickets online and expectedly there is a huge demand for RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2023.

Also read: IPL 2023 ticket sales begin for RCB matches in Bengaluru; price list here

Advertisement

In IPL 2023, RCB and CSK will meet only once in the tournament, unlike earlier times when the teams would play one game each in Bengaluru and Chennai.

As per IPL 2023 format, the 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. The teams will play a total of 14 matches each on a home/away basis. A team will play the five teams in the other group twice while only once against the four teams in its own group.

With RCB and CSK in the same group, fans will get to watch their favourite franchises only once in the league phase in IPL 2023.

Also read: IPL 2023 tickets for RCB home matches: Box office ticket sales schedule

As of March 24, 12 noon IST, barring one stand, all others are sold out online for RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2023. Online sales are open at RCB’s official website royalchallengers.com.

In all, there are 11 stands open to online ticket sales. Now, only Rs 42,350 (P2 Stand) is available online.

However, fans need not be disappointed as RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 match tickets can still be bought during the box office sales at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also read: IPL 2023 commentators list for 9 languages on Star Sports

The box office ticket sales for RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 match is from April 14 onwards (A Stand and above), and on April 16 (G Stand).

Tickets will be available at Gates 18 and 19 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM, according to a tweet by RCB.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, venues, match times