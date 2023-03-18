IPL 2023 tickets for RCB home matches: Box office ticket sales schedule

In IPL 2023, RCB will play seven home games in Bengaluru starting with the opening game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2. Tickets will be available at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday (March 18) announced the schedule for box office ticket sales for its home games at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In IPL 2023, RCB will play seven home games in Bengaluru starting with the opening game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2 (Sunday).

Tickets will be available at Gates 18 and 19 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM, according to a tweet by RCB.

IPL 2023: Box office ticket sale for RCB’s home matches

Match 1: RCB vs Mumbai Indians (MI) (April 2)

Box office ticket sales: March 18 onwards (A Stand and above); March 31 (G Stand)

Match 2: RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (April 10)

Box office ticket sales: March 18 onwards (A Stand and above); April 8 (G Stand)

March 3: RCB vs Delhi Capitals (DC) (April 15)

Box office ticket sales: April 3 onwards (A Stand and above): April 13 (G Stand)

Match 4: RCB vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (April 17)

Box office ticket sales: April 14 onwards (A Stand and above); April 16 (G Stand)

Match 5: RCB vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) (April 23)

Box office ticket sales: April 16 onwards (A Stand and above); April 21 (G Stand)

Match 6: RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) (April 26)

Box office ticket sales: April 18 onwards (A Stand and above); April 24 (G Stand)

Match 7: RCB vs Gujarat Titans (GT) (May 21)

Box office ticket sales: April 24 (A Stand and above); May 19 (G Stand)

Note: RCB has not announced the price of the G Stand ticket.