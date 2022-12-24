IPL 2023: Full list of all 10 squads after the auction in Kochi

80 players were bought at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi and a total of ₹167 crore was spent by 10 teams.

Each franchise had a total purse of ₹95 crore and ahead of the auction, they had retained/traded players.

Now, after the auction, all 10 squads have been finalised. Each team can have a maximum of 25 players including 8 overseas cricketers.

All the 10 squads after IPL 2023 auction in Kochi

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (Squad strength: 25; Overseas players: 8)

Funds remaining: ₹1.5 crore

Money spent at auction: ₹18.95 crore

Retained (18): MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Bought at auction (7): Ben Stokes (₹16.25 crore), Kyle Jamieson (₹1 crore), Nishant Sindhu (₹60 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (₹50 lakh), Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh), Ajay Mandal (₹20 lakh), Shaik Rasheed (₹20 lakh).

Delhi Capitals (DC) (Squad strength: 25; Overseas players: 8)

Funds remaining: ₹4.45 crore

Money spent at auction: ₹15 crore

Retained (20): Rishabh Pant (captain), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan (traded), Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

Bought at auction (5): Mukesh Kumar (₹5.5 crore), Rilee Rossouw (₹4.6 crore), Manish Pandey (₹2.4 crore), Phil Salt (₹2 crore), Ishant Sharma (₹50 lakh).

Gujarat Titans (GT) (Squad strength: 25; Overseas players: 8)

Funds remaining: ₹4.45 crore

Money spent at auction: ₹14.80 crore

Retained (18): Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

Bought at auction (7): Shivam Mavi (₹6 crore), Joshua Little (₹4.4 crore), Kane Williamson (₹2 crore), KS Bharat (₹1.2 crore), Odean Smith (₹50 lakh), Mohit Sharma (₹50 lakh), Urvil Patel (₹20 lakh).

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) (Squad strength: 22; Overseas players: 8)

Funds remaining: ₹1.65 crore

Money spent at auction: ₹5.40 crore

Retained (14): Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (traded), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur (traded), Lockie Ferguson (traded), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh.

Bought at auction (8): Shakib Al Hasan (₹1.5 crore), David Wiese (₹1 crore), N. Jagadeesan (₹90 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (₹60 lakh), Mandeep Singh (₹50 lakh), Litton Das (₹50 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (₹20 lakh), Suyash Sharma (₹20 lakh).

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (Squad strength: 25; Overseas players: 8)

Funds remaining: ₹3.55 crore

Money spent at auction: ₹19.80 crore

Retained: KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

Bought at auction (10): Nicholas Pooran (₹16 crore), Daniel Sams (₹75 lakh), Amit Mishra (₹50 lakh), Romario Shepherd (₹50 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (₹50 lakh), Naveen-ul-Haq (₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 lakh), Swapnil Singh (₹20 lakh), Prerak Mankad (₹20 lakh), Yash Thakur (₹45 lakh).

Mumbai Indians (MI) (Squad strength: 24; Overseas players: 8)

Funds remaining: ₹5 lakh

Money spent at auction: ₹20.50 crore

Retained (16): Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff (traded), Akash Madhwal.

Bought at auction (8): Cameron Green (₹17.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (₹1.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (₹50 lakh), Raghav Goyal (₹20 lakh), Nehal Wadhera (₹20 lakh), Shams Mulani (₹20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (₹20 lakh), Duan Jansen (₹20 lakh).

Punjab Kings (PBKS) (Squad strength: 22; Overseas players: 7)

Funds remaining: ₹12.2 crore

Money spent at auction: ₹20 crore

Retained (16): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

Bought at auction (6): Sam Curran (₹18.5 crore), Sikandar Raza (₹50 lakh), Harpreet Bhatia (₹40 lakh), Shivam Singh (₹20 lakh), Mohit Rathee (₹20 lakh), Vidwath Kaverappa (₹20 lakh).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) (Squad strength: 25; Overseas players: 8)

Funds remaining: ₹3.35 crore

Money spent at auction: ₹9.85 crore

Retained (16): Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

Bought at auction (9): Jason Holder (₹5.75 crore), Adam Zampa (₹1.5 crore), Joe Root (₹1 crore), Donovan Ferreira (₹50 lakh), KM Asif (₹30 lakh), Abdul PA (₹20 lakh), Akash Vashisht (₹20 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (₹20 lakh), Kunal Rathore (₹20 lakh).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) (Squad strength: 25; Overseas players: 8)

Funds remaining: ₹1.75 crore

Money spent at auction: ₹7 crore

Retained (18): Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

Bought at auction (7): Reece Topley (₹1.9 crore), Will Jacks (₹3.2 crore), Rajan Kumar (₹70 lakh), Avinash Singh (₹60 lakh), Sonu Yadav (₹20 lakh), Manoj Bhandage (₹20 lakh), Himanshu Sharma (₹20 lakh).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) (Squad strength: 25; Overseas players: 8)

Funds remaining: ₹6.55 crore

Money spent at auction: ₹35.70 crore