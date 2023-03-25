IPL 2023 | CSK match ticket sales from March 27; price list, details here

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday night (March 25) announced the online and box office ticket sales for its first game at home in Chennai in IPL 2023.

Here are all the details for CSK match tickets.

CSK, led by MS Dhoni, will open its IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 3 (Monday).

The ticket sales for CSK’s first game begin on Monday (March 27), the franchise said.

“The online and counter sale of tickets for Chennai Super Kings’ first home match (against Lucknow Super Giants) on 3 April 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai will start on 27th March from 9.30 AM through PAYTM and www.insider.in and two counters at the Chepauk Stadium,” CSK said in a post on its official website.

IPL 2023: CSK match ticket sales details for the first game on April 3

Stand: C/D/E Lower – Price: ₹1,500; Mode of Selling: Counter Sales; Date of Sale: March 27

Stand: D/E Upper – Price: ₹3,000; Mode of Selling: Online Sales; Date of Sale: March 27

Stand: I/J/K Lower – Price: ₹2,500; Mode of Selling: Online and Counter Sales; Date of Sale: March 27

Stand: I/J/K Upper – Price: ₹2,000; Mode of Selling: Online and Counter Sales; Date of Sale: March 27