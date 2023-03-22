IPL 2023 commentators list for TV: Star-studded line-up for 9 languages

There are more than 60 commentators announced by Star Sports for the live coverage of IPL 2023 which starts on March 31.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) set to start on March 31, the official broadcaster of the Twenty20 league has announced a star-studded commentary panel.

In a media release, Star Sports said, “Cricket aficionados can tune in to watch two T20 World Cup winning captains Paul Collingwood and Aaron Finch, the latter having played for nine IPL franchises, providing a captain’s perspective.”

“Joining them will be former England and IPL legend Kevin Pietersen, whose extensive knowledge of the sport and colourful personality has made him a fan favourite over the years. Another fan favourite – Danny Morrison – will be seen in his elements on Star Sports’ coverage of TATA IPL 2023,” it added.

Further, it stated, “With a mix of IPL champions, world champions, successful IPL coaches, experienced broadcasters and legends from generations who build narratives, tell stories, analyse tactics, and provide insights, Star Sports is all set to bring alive an incredible experience for fans this TATA IPL 2023.”

One of the greatest all-rounders ever and a former IPL coach Jacques Kallis will make his debut on the panel. Former Australia batters David Hussey, Matthew Hayden, will join Kallis and Pietersen.

Former Purple Cap winner Imran Tahir will lend his perspective on spin-bowling while former IPL coaches Tom Moody, Daniel Vettori and Simon Katich will provide an insider’s view on the game, analysing tactics and plays.

The IPL commentary panel on TV will also boast of Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag. Adding to the diversity and stature of the broadcast ranks will be Mithali Raj. Four-time IPL and two-time World Champion Harbhajan Singh will be joined by the winner of the first-ever IPL title Mohammad Kaif.

Full list of IPL 2023 commentators for Star Sports