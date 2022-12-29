Best sports photos of 2022 featuring Messi, Federer, Nadal, Kohli and more

Take a look at some of the iconic sports images of the year. Lionel Messi's picture on Instagram broke a record.

The Federal
0
COMMENTS
Sports best images 2022
Some of the best images from 2022. Photo: Twitter

In the year 2022, sportspersons around the world had their share of highs and lows. While there were memorable moments for several athletes, at the same time there were other who endured heartbreaks of on-field failures.

Be it any sport, there is bound to be a winner and a loser. The beauty of sports is that there is always a chance to redeem yourself. There are stories of grit, gumption, and a never-say-die attitude.

Also read: FIFA World Cup awards, prize money: Golden Boot, Golden Ball, other winners

Argentina’s football superstar Lionel Messi finally fulfilled his dream of winning a World Cup, in his fifth attempt. It was a moment to cherish for him and millions of his fans around the globe.

Advertisement



Like Messi holding the World Cup trophy and celebrating in Qatar, there were other iconic images that brought immense joy to sports fans.

Here are some of the best sporting images of 2022.

1. Lionel Messi is finally a World Cup winner

Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi posted this image on his Instagram account and it received a record 73 million-plus likes. He is seen celebrating with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Instagram/Lionel Messi

Captain Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to World Cup glory. The team defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Messi’s image of holding the trophy broke a world record on Instagram with likes of more than 73 million.

2. Virat Kohli’s iconic six

Virat Kohli six Haris Rauf T20 World Cup 2022
Virat Kohli’s iconic six off Haris Rauf during the India vs Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne. Photo: ICC

Virat Kohli’s stunning six off Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the T20 World Cup left the cricket world speechless. His shot was hailed as the ‘best-ever’ as he single-handedly took India to victory in the league phase. This image will live in every cricket fan’s memory forever.

3. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal playing together

Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Laver Cup
Roger Federer in his last match, played with Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup. Photo: Twitter/Roger Federer

As tennis legend Roger Federer bid adieu to the sport, he, for one final time, teamed up with Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup. This was the last match in his career. Federer and Nadal playing together and later crying broke the hearts of many.

Also read: A look back at Federer’s 10 Grand Slam finals

4. Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina

Salem Al Dawsari Saudi Arabia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al Dawsari (centre) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Photo: Twitter/FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia registered one of the biggest upsets in the world of football when it defeated Argentina 2-1 in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Salem Al Dawsari’s winning goal and the celebration that followed is one of the best moments of 2022.

5. World Cup ‘saved’ for Argentina

Emi Martinez Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final
Argentina’s Emi Martinez saves an attempt on goal from Randal Kolo Muani (France) in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Photo: Twitter/FIFA World Cup

This stunning save from Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez probably gave his team the World Cup. Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani’s solo effort in the dying minutes of extra time was denied by Martinez and this photo was widely shared on the internet.

6. England’s record T20 World Cup win

England T20 World Cup 2022 champion
England won the T20 World Cup by beating Pakistan in Melbourne. Photo: ICC

England, led by Jos Buttler, captured the T20 World Cup title in Australia. It became only the second team in T20 history to win the World Cup twice, matching West Indies’ feat.

Also read: T20 World Cup award winners, prize money details, and more

7. Indian women’s hockey team wins Nations Cup

India women hockey Nations Cup
India women’s hockey team won the Nations Cup. Photo: Twitter/Hockey India

India clinched the inaugural FIH Women’s Nation’s Cup title with a 1-0 win over Spain in the final in Valencia in December. The win helped India qualify for the 2023-24 Pro League.

8. Richarlison’s wonder goal

Richarlison Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022
Richarlison’s (Brazil) wonder goal against Serbia at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Photo: Twitter/FIFA World Cup

Brazil’s Richarlison lit up the FIFA World Cup 2022 with his acrobatic goal against Serbia in the group stage. It was voted as the goal of the tournament.

9. Novak Djokovic’s 21st Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2022 title
Novak Djokovic kisses his Wimbledon trophy in front of fans. Photo: Twitter/Novak Djokovic

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam title when he claimed the Wimbledon trophy, his seventh.

Also read: Djokovic deported from Australia

10. Rafael Nadal’s French Open win

Rafael Nadal French Open 2022
Rafael Nadal with his French Open 2022 trophy. Photo: Twitter/Roland Garros

‘King of clay’ Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam trophy at Roland Garros. This was his record 14th French Open title.

CATCH US ON: