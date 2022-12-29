Best sports photos of 2022 featuring Messi, Federer, Nadal, Kohli and more

Take a look at some of the iconic sports images of the year. Lionel Messi's picture on Instagram broke a record.

In the year 2022, sportspersons around the world had their share of highs and lows. While there were memorable moments for several athletes, at the same time there were other who endured heartbreaks of on-field failures.

Be it any sport, there is bound to be a winner and a loser. The beauty of sports is that there is always a chance to redeem yourself. There are stories of grit, gumption, and a never-say-die attitude.

Argentina’s football superstar Lionel Messi finally fulfilled his dream of winning a World Cup, in his fifth attempt. It was a moment to cherish for him and millions of his fans around the globe.

Like Messi holding the World Cup trophy and celebrating in Qatar, there were other iconic images that brought immense joy to sports fans.

Here are some of the best sporting images of 2022.

1. Lionel Messi is finally a World Cup winner

Captain Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to World Cup glory. The team defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Messi’s image of holding the trophy broke a world record on Instagram with likes of more than 73 million.

2. Virat Kohli’s iconic six

Virat Kohli’s stunning six off Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the T20 World Cup left the cricket world speechless. His shot was hailed as the ‘best-ever’ as he single-handedly took India to victory in the league phase. This image will live in every cricket fan’s memory forever.

3. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal playing together

As tennis legend Roger Federer bid adieu to the sport, he, for one final time, teamed up with Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup. This was the last match in his career. Federer and Nadal playing together and later crying broke the hearts of many.

4. Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina

Saudi Arabia registered one of the biggest upsets in the world of football when it defeated Argentina 2-1 in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Salem Al Dawsari’s winning goal and the celebration that followed is one of the best moments of 2022.

5. World Cup ‘saved’ for Argentina

This stunning save from Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez probably gave his team the World Cup. Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani’s solo effort in the dying minutes of extra time was denied by Martinez and this photo was widely shared on the internet.

6. England’s record T20 World Cup win

England, led by Jos Buttler, captured the T20 World Cup title in Australia. It became only the second team in T20 history to win the World Cup twice, matching West Indies’ feat.

7. Indian women’s hockey team wins Nations Cup

India clinched the inaugural FIH Women’s Nation’s Cup title with a 1-0 win over Spain in the final in Valencia in December. The win helped India qualify for the 2023-24 Pro League.

8. Richarlison’s wonder goal

Brazil’s Richarlison lit up the FIFA World Cup 2022 with his acrobatic goal against Serbia in the group stage. It was voted as the goal of the tournament.

9. Novak Djokovic’s 21st Grand Slam

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam title when he claimed the Wimbledon trophy, his seventh.

10. Rafael Nadal’s French Open win

‘King of clay’ Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam trophy at Roland Garros. This was his record 14th French Open title.