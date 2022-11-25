Watch: Richarlison’s acrobatic kick, 7 other top goals at FIFA World Cup 2022

Sports Video
TRENDING STORIES
Farm fires will die out in 2-3 years: Punjab ...
Farmers’ attitudes changing due to massive awareness campaigns; Happy Seeders among many alternatives before them, says Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University
Explained: Why SC and Centre are warring over...
The Supreme Court, hearing petitions seeking the setting up of a collegium-like system for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner, appears keen on ensuring the independence of the poll body
