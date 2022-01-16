Djokovic to be deported from Australia after court upholds visa cancellation

Judges uphold decision made by immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds

Novak Djokovic will be deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s bid to restore his visa.

On Sunday three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds. The minister said Djokovic’s presence in Australia might risk “civil unrest” as he is a “talisman of anti-vaccination sentiment”.

Chief Justice James Allsop announced the court unanimously dismissed Djokovic’s application, with costs to be paid by the World No 1.

Allsop explained the decision of the court did not reflect on “the merits or wisdom of the decision” but rather whether it was so irrational as to be unlawful. Full reasons will follow at a later date.

Advertisement

“The amended application be dismissed with costs”. Game, set, match. pic.twitter.com/bEDWxeH8Mo — Paul Karp (@Paul_Karp) January 16, 2022

Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will likely remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported.

A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

In a statement Djokovic – who is chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title – said he was “extremely disappointed” with the ruling, acknowledging it meant he “cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open”.

“I respect the court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country,” he said.

Djokovic arrived in Australia on the evening of January 5, believing that a visa granted on November 18 and a medical exemption approved by Tennis Australia and a Victorian government independent expert panel would be sufficient to enter the country.

Djokovic’s visa was first cancelled by Australian Border Force (ABF) hours after he arrived at Melbourne airport and he was taken to a detention hotel.

On Monday a federal circuit court judge restored Djokovic’s visa, concluding it was unreasonable for the ABF to renege on a deal to give him more time at the airport to address the exemption issue.

Hasn’t been easy to knock Novak Djokovic out of the #AusOpen in the last decade: 2011🏆

2012🏆

2013🏆

2014 L–Wawrinka🇨🇭

2015🏆

2016🏆

2017 L–Istomin🇺🇿

2018 L–Chung🇰🇷

2019🏆

2020🏆

2021🏆

2022 L–Hawke🇦🇺 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2022

After a week’s deliberation, Hawke cancelled Djokovic’s visa again on Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison backed the cancellation decision, arguing that Australians had “made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected”.

“This is what the minister is doing in taking this action,” Morrison said in a statement on Friday.