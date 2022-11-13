T20 World Cup award winners list, prize money details, key stats

England's Sam Curran won the Player of the final and Player of the tournament awards.

England on Sunday (November 13) became only the second team in history to win the T20 World Cup twice.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), England defeated Pakistan by five wickets.

Also read: ‘Sachin sane, Sehwag insane’: Ganguly

Chasing 138, England reached the target with six balls to spare. With this win, England is the first team to hold both the 50-over and 20-over World Cup trophies at the same time. England had won the 2019 ICC World Cup at home.

Advertisement

West Indies is the other team to have won the T20 World Cup two times. It triumphed in 2012 and 2016. England had won in 2010 and added another trophy now.

Watch: Virat Kohli’s birthday celebrations during T20 World Cup

Here is the full list of award winners at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Champion: England

Runner-up: Pakistan

Player of the final: Sam Curran (England) (3/12 in 4 overs)

Player of the tournament: Sam Curran (13 wickets)

Most runs: Virat Kohli (India) – 296 runs in 6 matches

Most wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 15 wickets in 8 matches

Most sixes: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) – 11 sixes in 8 matches

Most sixes in an innings: Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 8 sixes against Bangladesh in Sydney

Highest strike rate in an innings: Marcus Stoinis – 327.77 (59 not out off 18) against Sri Lanka in Perth

Best bowling in an innings: Sam Curran 5/10 in 3.4 overs against Afghanistan in Perth

Prize money (Total purse $5,600,000)

Winner (England): $1,600,000

Runner-Up (Pakistan): $800,000

Losing semi-finalists (India and New Zealand): $400,000 each (total $800,000)

T20 World Cup Champions

2022 – England

2021 – Australia

2016 – West Indies

2014 – Sri Lanka

2012 – West Indies

2010 – England

2009 – Pakistan

2007 – India

Next T20 World Cup in 2024 in the West Indies, USA.