T20 World Cup award winners list, prize money details, key stats

England on Sunday (November 13) became only the second team in history to win the T20 World Cup twice.
In the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), England defeated Pakistan by five wickets.
Chasing 138, England reached the target with six balls to spare. With this win, England is the first team to hold both the 50-over and 20-over World Cup trophies at the same time. England had won the 2019 ICC World Cup at home.
West Indies is the other team to have won the T20 World Cup two times. It triumphed in 2012 and 2016. England had won in 2010 and added another trophy now.
Here is the full list of award winners at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Champion: England
Runner-up: Pakistan
Player of the final: Sam Curran (England) (3/12 in 4 overs)
Player of the tournament: Sam Curran (13 wickets)
Most runs: Virat Kohli (India) – 296 runs in 6 matches
Most wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 15 wickets in 8 matches
Most sixes: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) – 11 sixes in 8 matches
Most sixes in an innings: Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 8 sixes against Bangladesh in Sydney
Highest strike rate in an innings: Marcus Stoinis – 327.77 (59 not out off 18) against Sri Lanka in Perth
Best bowling in an innings: Sam Curran 5/10 in 3.4 overs against Afghanistan in Perth
Prize money (Total purse $5,600,000)
- Winner (England): $1,600,000
- Runner-Up (Pakistan): $800,000
- Losing semi-finalists (India and New Zealand): $400,000 each (total $800,000)
T20 World Cup Champions
- 2022 – England
- 2021 – Australia
- 2016 – West Indies
- 2014 – Sri Lanka
- 2012 – West Indies
- 2010 – England
- 2009 – Pakistan
- 2007 – India
Next T20 World Cup in 2024 in the West Indies, USA.
