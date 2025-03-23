BJP's Annamalai reiterates pro-rata delimitation amid Stalin's power play

In an attempt to contain the brewing storm over the delimitation exercise due next year, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed Saturday (March 22) evening that the reallocation of Lok Sabha seats will be on a “pro-rata” basis, suggesting that any change in number of seats will be in the same proportion as it exists.

This could mean that despite an overall increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, its proportion among the states will remain the same as now.

Pro rata framework

Further explaining his stand in an exclusive chat with Puthiya Thalaimurai TV, the sister organisation of The Federal, Annamalai asserted: “This isn’t just my stand; it’s the BJP’s official position to stick to the pro rata framework, even factoring in seats…for example, Tamil Nadu will continue with existing pro rata of 7.18. There won’t be two types of rules —only a single, fair system nationwide.”

The statement, coming at the end of a successful one-day conference of Chief Ministers and senior leaders of non-BJP ruled states initiated by DMK, assumes significance in the wake of earlier utterances of Home Minister Amit Shah made during his recent Tamil Nadu visit.

Shah had said: “I want to reassure the public of South India that Modi ji has kept your interest in mind to make sure that not even one seat is reduced pro rata. Whatever increase is there, southern states will get a fair share, there is no reason to doubt this.”

Political compulsions?

Shah’s utterances, which came a few days after a 40-party conclave announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, received a sharp retort from DMK leader A Raja. “We seek clarification — will it be based on the population census or the existing constituencies of MPs and MLAs?” asked Raja, who further said the Home Minister was giving “false assurances.”

Political observers see Annamalai’s clarification on Saturday as an attempt to keep his constituency in Tamil Nadu intact as Stalin emerged taller by managing to project the concerns of southern states by an impressive gathering of non-BJP chief ministers and leaders in the state capital.

The two national parties — the Congress and the BJP — have been taking varying stands at the Centre and in the states, as they have to guard their constituents both in the North and the South. While the central leadership of the Congress has remained mum on delimitation, fearing any stand at this stage may further erode its support in the North, the BJP’s state unit is cautious as it is trying to get a foothold in Tamil Nadu.

Southern concerns

Since the Centre is yet to announce dates or schedule the census due in 2026, followed by the delimitation exercise, the southern states are agitated. Tamil Nadu is particularly more concerned as it faces assembly elections next year. Other southern states are in a clash with the Centre on delimitation as there is a consensus among them over this issue.

Concerns over other issues — such as the three-language policy, the New Education Policy and the division of resources between the Centre and the states — persist, but the intensity varies from state to state.

While Annamalai waxed eloquent on his party’s stand, as far as the BJP’s opponents were concerned, the government at the Centre remained suspect as its stand was unclear to them.

Parliamentary route

Annamalai further claimed that Shah will detail the delimitation process once it is officially announced in Parliament. “The Home Minister will explain what system will be followed when the plan is finalised and made public,” he told Puthiya Thalaimurai, when asked about the process to be followed to reshape the Lok Sabha seats post-2026.

Taking a swipe at the DMK, he said: “With 39 MPs, the DMK should raise this in Parliament, not stage dramas in Chennai. If they ask in Parliament, Amit Shah will issue a clarification. Why the fuss?”

He also signalled the BJP's openness to dialogue, adding, “On issues like the Waqf Board, the BJP accepted 14 corrections suggested by Opposition parties. We are ready to consider the DMK and other parties’ views.”

Earlier in the day, the Joint Action Committee chaired by Stalin saw leaders from southern states speaking in one voice, raising concerns over a potential reduction in parliamentary representation due to population-based delimitation.