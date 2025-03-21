Why is delimitation a federal flashpoint? | Discussion

In The Federal’s fortnightly show, The Perspective, experts delved into a high-stakes debate on the contentious issue of delimitation and its implications for India's federal structure. Catch our Delimitation Debate series

Southern resistance

With Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rallying southern states against the Centre's delimitation move, he has called for a Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai on March 22. Three other CMs, along with key leaders from the INDIA bloc, are expected to participate. The episode brought together representatives from DMK, AIADMK, and political commentators for a comprehensive discussion.

Frozen boundaries

At the heart of the debate is the concern that delimitation based on current population figures would significantly reduce political representation for South Indian states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully implemented population control measures over the decades.

Political shift

Bringing historical clarity and institutional memory to the discussion, The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Srinivasan, noted: “This entire controversy might have been avoided had the census occurred as scheduled and delimitation followed its traditional course. But now, with the freeze set to expire in 2026 and no census in sight, we are staring at a federal flashpoint. What’s at stake is not just political arithmetic—it’s the integrity of India’s cooperative federalism.”

Power imbalance

Delimitation has been frozen since the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency, later extended by the 84th Amendment in 2001 until 2026. As 2026 nears, southern states are anxious about the lifting of this freeze—especially without an updated census.

DMK's Dharanidharan argued that while Tamil Nadu accounts for 7.18% of Lok Sabha seats today, that number could drop to 5%, and further down to 3% by 2050, if seats are reallocated strictly by population.

UP and Bihar to gain

He also emphasised that states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which have higher fertility rates, would stand to gain massively under a population-based redistribution, concentrating political power further in the Hindi heartland.

Opposition stance

AIADMK’s spokesperson Kovai Sathyan echoed the need to protect Tamil Nadu’s share in Parliament but accused the DMK of politicising the issue without offering a concrete path forward. He clarified that AIADMK demanded in the all-party meeting that Tamil Nadu’s 7.18% proportion be preserved, even if the total number of seats increases. He also raised the issue of a trust deficit between Tamil Nadu and the Centre, citing past injustices on issues like NEET and river water disputes.

Legal perspective

Political commentator Badri Seshadri offered historical and constitutional context, stressing that unless an amendment is made, Article 82 mandates delimitation post-2026. He proposed removing the constitutional requirement for decadal delimitation altogether and letting Parliament decide when necessary—allowing flexibility without eroding federal values.

Democracy vs federalism

Concerns about democracy versus federalism were repeatedly raised. Dharanidharan argued that "one person, one vote" works in a homogeneous society, but in a country as ethno-linguistically diverse as India, proportional democracy could lead to marginalisation of culturally distinct states. He proposed alternatives like multiplying parliamentary seats across the board to preserve state-wise representation or continuing the freeze with a future consensus.

Fiscal divide

The debate also touched upon deeper fiscal imbalances, with southern states contributing more to the union pool while receiving less in return. This, coupled with shrinking representation, amplifies concerns of centralisation and fuels the federal pushback.

Constitutional test

In sum, the episode reinforced that delimitation is no longer a bureaucratic or demographic matter—it is now a live test of India’s constitutional morality, political vision, and commitment to federal fairness.

