Chennai: Delimitation meet wants 25 years freeze; who spoke what

The political parties that attended the DMK-led Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting to ensure “fair delimitation” on Saturday (March 22) urged the Centre to extend the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies, based on the 1971 Census population, by another 25 years.

They also decided that MPs would submit a joint representation to press for demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing Parliamentary session. The next delimitation session will be held in Hyderabad.

What resolution says

A resolution adopted in the JAC meeting said that any delimitation exercise carried out by the Union government to improve the “content and character” of democracy should be carried out transparently, enabling political parties of all the states, state governments and other stakeholders to deliberate, discuss and contribute.

The resolution underscored the significant strides made by the represented states in population control, emphasizing that their efforts should not lead to diminished parliamentary representation.

It highlighted the legislative objectives behind the 42nd, 84th, and 87th Constitutional Amendments, advocating for their preservation to continue rewarding states for effective population management.

Among the committee’s directives, the creation of a core committee was announced, aimed at formulating parliamentary strategies to oppose any delimitation endeavours perceived as contradictory to the principles upheld by the represented states.

The JAC is tasked with presenting a united front to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking constitutional amendments to safeguard against undesired delimitation outcomes.

Additionally, the JAC plans to embark on a campaign to mobilize public opinion, educating citizens across the involved states about the potential implications of the delimitation process and rallying support for their stand.

What leaders said at the meeting

While DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MK Stalin presided over the meeting, the chief ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab — Pinarayi Vijayan, Revanth Reddy, and Bhagwant Singh Mann, respectively — Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the working president of Shiromani Akali Dal, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, and general secretary of Indian Union Muslim League Kerala, PMA Salam, were among the leaders who took part in the meeting.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik also participated in the conclave. Here is what the leaders said after the meeting:

MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

“Although this federal nature [of India] has been subjected to multiple tests at various times, democratic organisations and movements have protected it. The biggest test and danger have come now. It is with this realisation that we have all gathered. For me, this day will be a very important one in the history of Indian democracy.

“We should all be absolutely sure that delimitation based on the current population cannot be accepted. Every state here has shown significant progress through population control. This move is going to punish such states. By reducing the number of people’s representatives, our voice will be muffled. For two years, Manipur has been burning. But their voices for justice are being ignored because they do not have the political strength to attract the attention of the country.

“This protest is not against delimitation; I think everyone will agree that this protest is for fair delimitation.

“I made it clear that if the existing 543 seats are reduced based on the current population, Tamil Nadu will lose eight seats. If the total number of seats in Parliament is increased, Tamil Nadu will lose 12 seats as compared to the actual increase as per current representation. I said this will be a direct blow to our political representation.

“The next day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing an event in Coimbatore, said, ‘Tamil Nadu and other southern states will not lose parliamentary seats on a proportional basis.’ The Home Minister’s explanation was unclear and confusing.

“Prime Minister Modi, who went to Telangana to campaign in 2023, said, ‘The Congress is saying that a caste census should be conducted and communities should be given representation based on population. The next step is delimitation. If the parliamentary constituencies are changed based on the current population as the Congress is saying, the southern states will lose 100 seats. Will the people of South India accept this?’

“Therefore, PM Modi himself has admitted that the number of constituencies will decrease. The BJP has always been a party that deprives states and state rights. They want to implement their ulterior motives in the delimitation plan. No state should allow this. Realising this threat, Tamil Nadu is working with unprecedented unity.

“I propose to name this committee ‘Joint Action Committee for Fair Delimitation’. I propose to set up a committee of experts to define the political and legal measures.”

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala

“The proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies is hanging over our heads like the sword of Damocles. Various reports indicate that the BJP-led Union government is going ahead with the delimitation process without any consultation. This sudden move is not driven by any constitutional principle or any democratic imperative, but by narrow political interests.

“The National Population Policy of 1976 was not intended only for specific regions of the country. It was declared by the Union government as a policy for the entire nation. However, many states failed to implement it effectively. Our states, on the other hand, have implemented it commendably. The Union government has praised us time and again for our achievement. Yet, the same Union government is now punishing us for having achieved the target and going beyond it. The approach seems to be: ‘now you have a smaller population, so now you deserve lower funds and lower representation’. This is deplorable.

“The Union government’s actions — from fiscal policies to language policies to cultural policies to now even the fixation of representation — are destabilising India’s federal system and democratic framework. This cannot be allowed to pass.

“A delimitation that ignores this principle risks reviving colonial-era centralisation, where diverse voices were subsumed under majoritarian agendas.

“The Union has not been able to clarify whether this pro-rata distribution will be based on the current strength of parliamentary seats or on the basis of population figures. Therefore, the Union government should alleviate our fears. It is the Union’s responsibility to refrain from unilateral measures and preserve the essence of democracy and federalism.

“Let me conclude by stating that federalism is not a gift from the Union, but a right of the states.”

Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana

“We are one country; we respect it. But we cannot accept this proposed delimitation because it will politically limit us. It will punish us for being performing states. We will not accept boundaries based solely on population. The BJP does not allow us to express our views; they make decisions based on their own thoughts. We have to stop the BJP from implementing any unfair delimitation.”

DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka

“The initiative taken by MK Stalin to safeguard the federal principles of India is commendable. Delimitation based on population is a political assault on other states. This is just the beginning. Our actions will be directed towards victory. We will not relinquish state rights. This is not a conflict between the North and the South; it concerns the future of federalism.”

KT Rama Rao, BRS

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the current policy of delimitation "poses a threat to the future of southern states", undermining their economic contributions, governance achievements, and democratic representation.

Alternatively, he proposed that delimitation should consider a state’s economic progress, administrative efficiency, and developmental achievements rather than relying solely on population metrics, he said.

"If the Centre’s goal is better governance and representation, it must explore alternatives that don’t sow discord between states," urged Rao.

The BRS leader further stated that southern states contribute 36 per cent to India’s GDP despite constituting only 19 per cent of the population and proposed that they "deserve proportional representation in Parliament based on their economic output," he said.

Rao accused the NDA government at the Centre of perpetuating decades of "discrimination against the region." He claimed that the present delimitation policy, based on population, could lead to the centralisation of funds and fiscal control, "jeopardising" the progress of southern states.

"India is a democratic nation, but it is also a federal union of diverse identities and cultures. We must not forget this,” Rao said. He said the central government should reconsider its approach on delimitation "to avoid turning democracy into authoritarian mobocracy".

"For decades, southern states have faced discrimination from the Centre. The current delimitation proposals will not only reduce our parliamentary representation but also inflict injustice across all sectors," he said.

Naveen Patnaik, former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief

“It is our stand that population should not be the only criterion to determine number of seats in the highest representative body of our country. I suggest that the Union government take up a detailed discussion with all parties so as to remove any doubts on this very important issue that has far-reaching implications for our democracy,” said Patnaik in a virtual address.