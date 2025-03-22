LIVE! TN's Delimitation meet: Leaders start arriving in Chennai

The Delimitation Debate is hotting up and Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is set to host its first meeting of states over the issue later today

In case you want to know what the issue is all about, here we have it all covered.

Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab, Pinarayi Vijayan, Revanth Reddy, Bhagwant Singh Mann, and working president of Shiromani Akali Dal Balwinder Singh Bhunder, and general secretary of Indian Union Muslim League Kerala P M A Salam, were among the leaders who arrived in Chennai to take part in the meeting.

The DMK contacted seven states: Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab. However, later, Trinamool decided to skip the meeting.

Landmark moment, says Stalin

Describing the DMK-led all-party meeting in Chennai on March 5 as a "landmark moment," in which as many as 58 parties participated by putting aside difference for a single cause, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "This overwhelming consensus reflected Tamil Nadu’s unwavering commitment to democracy and justice.''

Further, the CM said: "Building on this historic unity, our MPs and ministers actively engaged with leaders from other affected states, strengthening our collective resolve. What started as Tamil Nadu’s initiative has now grown into a national movement, with states across India joining hands to demand fair representation.This is a defining moment in our collective journey. This is more than a meeting — it is the beginning of a movement that will shape the future of our country. Together, we will achieve #FairDelimitation.''

