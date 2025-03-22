LIVE! TN's Delimitation meet: Leaders start arriving in Chennai
What started as Tamil Nadu’s initiative has now grown into a national movement, with states across India joining hands to demand fair representation, says CM Stalin
The Delimitation Debate is hotting up and Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is set to host its first meeting of states over the issue later today
In case you want to know what the issue is all about, here we have it all covered.
Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab, Pinarayi Vijayan, Revanth Reddy, Bhagwant Singh Mann, and working president of Shiromani Akali Dal Balwinder Singh Bhunder, and general secretary of Indian Union Muslim League Kerala P M A Salam, were among the leaders who arrived in Chennai to take part in the meeting.
The DMK contacted seven states: Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab. However, later, Trinamool decided to skip the meeting.
Landmark moment, says Stalin
Describing the DMK-led all-party meeting in Chennai on March 5 as a "landmark moment," in which as many as 58 parties participated by putting aside difference for a single cause, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "This overwhelming consensus reflected Tamil Nadu’s unwavering commitment to democracy and justice.''
Further, the CM said: "Building on this historic unity, our MPs and ministers actively engaged with leaders from other affected states, strengthening our collective resolve. What started as Tamil Nadu’s initiative has now grown into a national movement, with states across India joining hands to demand fair representation.This is a defining moment in our collective journey. This is more than a meeting — it is the beginning of a movement that will shape the future of our country. Together, we will achieve #FairDelimitation.''
Delimitation risks federal unity, says Yogendra Yadav
Will South lose political power?
Live Updates
Which parties are attending? Full list here
Which leaders are attending? The full list
Big day, tweets TN CM Stalin
Today will be etched in history as the day when states that have contributed to our nation’s development came together to safeguard its federal structure by ensuring #FairDelimitation.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 22, 2025
I warmly welcome all Chief Ministers and political leaders to this meeting, united in our… pic.twitter.com/s35eg8Tw7g
DMK's delimitation drama a diversionary tactic: BJP
"DMK staging this delimitation drama is a diversionary tactic to deflect public attention from DMK's corrupt, failed, disastrous misrule. DMK's divisive politics of fear mongering will badly boomerang. Rahul Gandi and the Congress party, with their mutually conflicting and contradicting stance, are indulging in a pathetic politics of opportunism... Rahul Gandhi vouches that rights should be proportional to population... DMK should call Rahul Gandhi's bluff and break their alliance with the Congress party...," BJP leader CR Kesavan.
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On the First Joint Committee meeting on Delimitation called by TN CM MK Stalin, BJP Leader Ramchander Rao says, "DMK's invitation to four CMs and other political parties to discuss the delimitation issue is nothing but a divisive agenda of the INDI… pic.twitter.com/PR5Gw7bq2a— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025
Trinamool to stay out
However, Trinamool has decided to skip the meeting at the last minute.
Odisha to send two senior leaders
Opposition BJD in Odisha has nominated two senior leaders to represent the party in the meeting of the joint action committee (JAC) on delimitation in Chennai.
The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD in a statement said that former minister Sanjay Das Burma and former MP Amar Patnaik would attend the meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday.
“Odisha is among the eight states that have controlled population and significantly contributed to the economic growth of the country. Now, the central government has plans to undertake the delimitation process only on the criteria of population. Therefore, Odisha is likely to be affected,” Das Burma said.
Asked whether Odisha will stand to lose Parliament and assembly seats, he said Saturday’s meeting will give an indication in this regard.
“Whatever the case may be, the BJD is committed to fight for the rights of Odisha,” he asserted.
The ruling BJP, however, said there was no point for the BJD to join the meeting.
“The regional party is out of power and about to be finished soon. Their presence or absence in the meeting of states does not matter,” senior BJP leader and Odisha minister K C Patra said.