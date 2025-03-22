Delimitation: By rallying Southern states, Stalin is reviving proud legacy of TN parties

As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin prepares to chair the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting in Chennai on Saturday (March 22), political analysts are closely watching his attempts to create a coalition in response to the controversial issue of parliamentary delimitation.

Delimitation Debate: Full Coverage

Pivotal moment

The event, framed as a struggle for fair federalism, represents a pivotal moment in Stalin’s leadership, broadening his influence beyond the confines of Tamil Nadu and reflecting the DMK's longstanding dedication to asserting state autonomy and Dravidian identity. However, in contrast to previous initiatives led by the DMK, Saturday’s meeting is distinct – it is not merely a strategy for electoral advantage, but rather a collective response to a perceived threat posed by the Centre’s policies.

Southern coalition

Stalin's vision for the JAC is anchored in a demand for equitable federal representation, driven by concerns that population-based delimitation after 2026 may weaken the parliamentary influence of southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

However, his efforts extend beyond the southern region. By engaging leaders from Odisha and Punjab – states not part of the Southern coalition – Stalin has expanded the coalition's reach, presenting delimitation as a national concern that jeopardises the federal equilibrium.

His proactive diplomacy is highlighted by letters sent to chief ministers and personal invitations issued by senior DMK leaders.

Cohesive force to unite Opposition

That Stalin has indeed made an impact on the issue of delimitation became evident in the lead-up to the meeting. The DMK chief’s fervent speeches, characterising delimitation as a "blatant attack on federalism" that penalises states for effective governance, struck a chord with regional leaders who are worried that the exercise tilts in favour of more populous northern states.

Observers say Stalin’s capacity to unite various leaders, from Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala to Bhagwant Mann of Punjab, influenced the agenda, directing conversations towards a unified call for a delimitation process based on the 1971 Census instead of the expected 2026 data.

This tactical emphasis not only strengthened the voice of the JAC, but also established Stalin as a cohesive force within a divided opposition.

DMK’s legacy

The DMK's influence on federal matters is well established, and Stalin is experienced in navigating this landscape. From CN Annadurai's anti-Hindi protests in the 1960s, which ignited Dravidian pride, to M Karunanidhi's adeptness in coalition-building, the party has consistently championed state rights.

A pivotal event occurred on September 18, 1988, when Karunanidhi officially launched the seven-party National Front in Madras (now Chennai), bringing together diverse leaders such as then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, then Janata Party president Chandra Shekhar, and Jan Morcha’s V.P. Singh to challenge the “Congress dominance”.

The gathering at Chennai’s Marina Beach, attended by a large audience and strategically scheduled before a Tamil Nadu ‘bandh’, demonstrated the DMK's ability to merge regional influence with national aspirations, a strategy that Stalin continues to refine.

TN’s history of coalition building

In a significant episode of Tamil Nadu's history of coalition-building, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa convened an important meeting of Third Front leaders in Chennai on June 18, 2007, aimed at garnering support for APJ Abdul Kalam's re-election as President.

The AIADMK leader invited notable figures from outside the Congress and BJP, such as Mulayam Singh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, N Chandrababu Naidu from the Telugu Desam Party, and Om Prakash Chautala from the Indian National Lok Dal, to her residence in Chennai’s Poes Garden. The private discussions, which lasted more than two hours, emphasised a collective opposition to the Congress-led UPA's candidate, Pratibha Patil, with Jayalalithaa commending Kalam's presidency and urging the UPA to reconsider his selection.

Although the meeting didn’t attain its goal, it underscored Chennai's ongoing significance as a centre for Opposition unity, a legacy that Stalin is now attempting to revive through his JAC initiative.

Karunanidhi as kingmaker

In May 1996, HD Deve Gowda ascended to the position of Prime Minister, a development significantly influenced by the strategic coalition efforts of Tamil Nadu's prominent political figures, Karunanidhi and GK Moopanar. No party had secured a clear majority in the Lok Sabha polls that year, which in turn, prompted the Congress, which had lost its hold on power after PV Narasimha Rao's administration, to back a coalition of regional and leftist parties known as the United Front.

Karunanidhi, the then leader of the DMK, and Moopanar, who had recently separated from the Congress to establish the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) due to disagreements with Rao, were instrumental in forming this alliance. The DMK-TMC coalition, having secured a significant victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, provided essential parliamentary support – 39 MPs – to the United Front, facilitating Deve Gowda's selection over other candidates such as Jyoti Basu.

Both leaders later asserted their roles in negotiating the coalition, with Karunanidhi highlighting his commitment to federalism and Moopanar focusing on his behind-the-scenes efforts, thereby reinforcing Tamil Nadu's significance in a delicate yet historic government that endured until 1997.

Why Stalin’s JAC is different

However, Stalin's Joint Action Committee marks a departure from these historical initiatives. Senior journalist T Ramakrishnan highlights an important difference: “Previously, most gatherings focused on forming power alliances. This time, it represents a resistance to a Central initiative.”

The DMK's prowess in federal matters is clear, and Stalin's recent efforts to unite non-BJP leaders in Chennai reinforce this legacy. Nevertheless, Ramakrishnan warns that while the delimitation issue may enhance the DMK's narrative against the BJP in Tamil Nadu, its electoral impact remains uncertain, given the widespread party consensus opposing the Centre's policies.