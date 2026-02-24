Sasikala makes dramatic comeback, launches new party on Jayalalithaa’s birthday

VK Sasikala, former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa’s inseparable shadow for three decades who was unceremoniously expelled from the party nine years ago, has made a dramatic comeback into Tamil Nadu politics with a new political party.

Participating in a commemorative event held at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district to mark Jayalalithaa’s 78th birth anniversary on Tuesday (February 24), Sasikala unveiled the party flag emblazoned with the images of CN Annadurai, MGR, and Jayalalithaa, formally launching her new political journey.

Party flag unveiled

After her repeated attempts to re-join the AIADMK failed to bear fruit, Sasikala consulted with her loyal supporters and took the decisive step of floating a new party. “I am entering a new arena and starting a new party for the people of Tamil Nadu and for the cadres,” she declared.

Also read: l will leave politics if any mistake is proven, says Panneerselvam

She introduced the party flag in black, white and red colours featuring portraits of Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa. The name of the party will be announced shortly, she said. The new outfit will function strictly on the Dravidian path shown by Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa, she added.

Sasikala targets EPS

During her fiery speech, Sasikala launched a blistering attack on AIADMK chief and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. She alleged that while she was lodged in Bengaluru prison, Palaniswami had kept officials under his control and subjected her to daily harassment.

“Within two months of my imprisonment, some ministers sent emissaries asking me to get transferred to a Tamil Nadu prison. Had I followed their advice and shifted, would I be standing here alive and speaking to you today? That itself is doubtful,” she thundered. She went on to declare that Palaniswami is “not a good person”.

‘Can remain silent no longer’

Sasikala became AIADMK general secretary after Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016. But when she was chosen as the chief minister, O Panneerselvam launched a “dharma yuddham” against her. Before she went to jail in the disproportionate assets case in February 2017, she named Palaniswami as her successor. But later that year Panneerselvam and Palaniswami joined hands to expel her from the party.

“For nine years, I remained silent. I can remain silent no longer,” she asserted.

Also read: AIADMK makes poll promise of Rs 10,000 'relief' to each family in TN

Sasikala had been meeting expelled AIADMK leaders and representatives of various organisations for the past one month. Her launch of a new party is expected to trigger significant shifts in the AIADMK’s traditional vote bank ahead of the Assembly elections.

Never betrayed Jayalalithaa: OPS

Panneerselvam, who cancelled his Chennai visit and spoke to reporters in his native Theni, said, “If anyone tells me what mistake I committed, I am ready to quit politics.”

He added, “After Jayalalithaa’s death, they forced me to become chief minister. Jayalalithaa did good for the people using the state’s own funds without depending on the Centre. I have never betrayed Jayalalithaa.”

He pointed out that in the 11 elections held under Palaniswami’s leadership, the AIADMK did not win a single one. “The situation remains the same today. Under no circumstances will I float a separate party,” he stressed.

Last stop NDA?

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran claimed Sasikala and Panneerselvam will also join the NDA in future. “The AIADMK and AMMK are already united. 99.9 per cent of Amma’s cadres are with the NDA fold. I have always had personal respect for OPS. I have never spoken ill of him,” he claimed.

Also read: Can anti-incumbency alone bring AIADMK back to power in Tamil Nadu?

Referring to a recent Assembly speech by MLA Ayyappan, Dhinakaran said Chief Minister MK Stalin’s claim of winning with the blessings of MGR and Jayalalithaa amounted to an insult to the two great leaders. “True cadres will never accept such a speech. Linking them with forces opposed to their policies is condemnable,” he remarked.

Mistimed move?

Political analyst Ravindran Duraisamy felt that Sasikala should have timed her political return better. “Sasikala enjoys sympathy for raising the Thevar community to its peak. But she should have intensified her politics in 2021 itself. Stepping back at that time was her biggest setback.”

He added, “We will have to wait and see what impact the new party will have. The moment Palaniswami converted the AIADMK into a single-leader party, he earned the enmity of the Thevars. Even though the DMK invited him, it does not appear that Panneerselvam has accepted the invitation so far.”

Lack of unity

Veteran journalist Koteeswaran dismissed the argument. “Is Sasikala the only face of the Thevar community? Is TTV Dhinakaran, who is in the NDA alliance, from another community? It cannot be claimed that only Sasikala represents the Thevars. In the present situation, it cannot be accepted that votes split only on caste lines.”

Also read: AIADMK falters, DMK gains as DMDK and Vijay shake up alliances ahead of TN elections

Another senior journalist Priyan said the real reason for the AIADMK splintering into pieces is the BJP. “Palaniswami expelled Sasikala and the others by listening to the BJP. He is not prepared to take them back,” he said, adding, “In the 2021 election itself, Sasikala, Dhinakaran and OPS should have joined hands and defeated Edappadi. But like the story of the lion and the cow, they lack unity and therefore cannot defeat him.”

Misdirected anger

Former MP KC Palanisamy, who was also expelled from the AIADMK, said, “Sasikala was elected chief minister by the MLAs but the BJP prevented her from assuming office. She should be angry with the BJP. Instead, she is now directing her anger at Palaniswami. When she came out of prison, it was Amit Shah who asked her to stay away from politics. So, she should be criticising him now.”

Owing to the disproportionate assets conviction, Sasikala cannot contest the forthcoming Assembly elections. Speculation is rife over whom she will extend support to. Will she back the NDA with certain conditions? Or will she support the TVK party?

Not a word against BJP

Thevar community votes hold decisive sway in around 38 Assembly constituencies across southern districts of Tamil Nadu, such as Thanjavur, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul and Madurai. If Sasikala fields her own candidates, the resulting vote split could pose a serious challenge to the NDA alliance.

Also read: EPS slams Vijay for corruption jabs, launches 2nd phase of AIADMK poll promises

However, from the day she emerged from jail until today’s event, Sasikala has not uttered a single word against the BJP, a silence viewed as a potential disadvantage to her new venture.