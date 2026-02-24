AIADMK makes poll promise of Rs 10,000 'relief' to each family in TN

In a bout of competitive populism ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday (February 24) announced a sweeping set of welfare promises, including a one-time ₹10,000 “compassion amount” for every family in the state.

The announcements were made at the party headquarters in Chennai's Royapettah after EPS paid floral tributes to a statue of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 78th birth anniversary.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Palaniswami said the measures were necessary to ease the “multiplied family burden” caused by rising prices of essential commodities and multiple tax hikes under the ruling DMK government over the past five years.

The six key promises:

₹10,000 one-time family relief: Every household in Tamil Nadu will receive ₹10,000 as a karunai thogai (compassionate fund) to offset increased costs of essentials, property tax, electricity charges, water tax and other levies.

Monthly unemployment assistance: Graduates registered with employment exchanges will get ₹2,000 per month, while those educated up to Class XII will receive ₹1,000 per month until they secure jobs.

Fishermen's relief during fishing ban: Assistance given to fishermen during the annual ban period will be increased from ₹8,000 to ₹12,000.

Pongal cash bonus: In addition to the traditional Pongal gift package given every year, the government will provide ₹1,000 in cash.

Enhanced free power for weavers:

Handloom weavers: Free electricity increased from 300 to 450 units

Powerloom weavers: Free electricity increased from 1,000 to 1,400 units

Loan waiver for street vendors: All loans taken by small pavement and roadside vendors in urban areas from cooperative banks will be fully waived. Palaniswami described the announcements as the third and final phase of the AIADMK’s election guarantees, stating that they would directly address the everyday difficulties faced by ordinary families.

Concerns over fiscal impact

Political analyst Sumant C Raman expressed concern about the fiscal implications. “In the last budget, out of ₹4.5 lakh crore, only ₹50,000 crore, just 13 per cent was allocated for capital expenditure such as roads and bridges. The state’s debt burden has already doubled.

"Announcing ₹10,000 to every household may win votes but adds further strain on Tamil Nadu’s finances. The focus should be on building factories and infrastructure, not seasonal doles,” he said.

Political reactions

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan welcomed the announcements, particularly the increase in fishermen’s relief. “This is a people’s model, not a Bihar model. These schemes are for all sections of society. EPS has governed the state before and knows how to manage finances. He has clearly said these will be implemented by improving revenue, not just by borrowing,” she said. The BJP is contesting the election in alliance with the AIADMK this time.

DMK student wing secretary Rajeev Gandhi dismissed the promises. “Palaniswami is not the owner of Tamil Nadu. First, let him recover the pending dues from the Centre. The word ‘compassion’ is not in the DMK’s dictionary. People rejected his rule in 2021, and they will do so again,” he said.

Populist contest

With both Dravidian majors locked in a fierce contest of welfare promises, the DMK has already rolled out monthly assistance for women and other schemes. Analysts say the 2026 election is shaping up to be one of the most populist contests in recent Tamil Nadu history.

The fiscal sustainability of these promises, especially the ₹10,000 per family payout, which could cost the exchequer over ₹20,000 crore in a single year, is expected to dominate political debate in the coming weeks.