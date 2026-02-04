EPS slams Vijay for corruption jabs, launches 2nd phase of AIADMK poll promises

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday (February 4) unveiled the party’s second set of election promises for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, after chairing a meeting of district secretaries at the party headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai.

Addressing reporters later, Palaniswami highlighted a slew of welfare measures targeting senior citizens, students, ration card holders, jallikattu participants, minorities and differently-abled persons that the party will provide if voted to power.

EPS also countered Vijay's recent spate of sharp attacks on the AIADMK, slamming the actor-turned-politician's lack of knowledge on electoral party alliances.

Key promises in 2nd phase

Social security pension for senior citizens, widows, deserted women, differently-abled persons and transgender individuals to be increased from ₹1,200 to ₹2,000 per month.

Complete waiver of education loans taken from banks; the State government will bear the entire amount.

Three free LPG cylinders per year to all rice ration card holders.

₹10 lakh compensation to the families of Jallikattu participants who lose their lives and ₹2 lakh for medical treatment of those injured.

₹5 lakh government subsidy for organising jallikattu events.

Scrapping of online registration for jallikattu and restoration of the earlier manual system.

Interest-free loans for minority community women to start self-employment ventures.

Waiver of loans taken by differently-abled persons from cooperative banks

The first phase of promises, announced earlier, included ₹2,000 monthly assistance to housewives under the Kula Vilakku scheme, free travel for men in town buses, housing for all under the Amma Illam scheme, extension of the 100-day rural job guarantee to 150 days, and subsidised Amma two-wheelers with ₹25,000 assistance.

EPS hits back

Responding to questions on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s recent attacks on the AIADMK, EPS said, “He (Vijay) came out only after 72 days following an incident in Karur. Only when he steps out does he get to know what is happening. He knows nothing. He doesn’t even know who is leading an alliance partnernship. The national democratic alliance leadership has already clarified that the AIADMK will lead it,” Palaniswami said.

EPS challenged Vijay to face the media and speak directly.

On corruption allegations, he asserted, “No one can call us corrupt. Charges were levelled against me during the AIADMK rule, but I came out clean after proving my innocence in court. A person who left the AIADMK and joined the TVK is the person who came out of jail on corruption charges. Who is Vijay referring to then? If he points at us, we will give a clear reply.”

Corruption-free narrative

Senior journalist Priyan remarked that the timing of the announcements appeared aimed at projecting the AIADMK as the frontrunner in the election race.

“With Vijay consistently targeting the AIADMK, these freebie promises seem designed to counter that narrative,” he said, adding that Vijay’s description of the AIADMK as a “corrupt force”, however, is valid, pointing out that corruption cases are pending against eight former AIADMK MLAs.

TVK's senior spokesperson Nanjil Sampath also claimed the Enforcement Directorate and income tax raids on the premises linked to EPS preceded the AIADMK’s entry into the NDA.

“Our leader Vijay has promised a clean and corruption-free administration. Despite a thousand words, the administrators under Edappadi Palaniswami are notorious for corruption. The people will reject them in the coming election,” said Sampath.

Vijay's shifting stance

Meanwhile, another senior journalist, Kolahal Srinivasan, questioned Vijay’s shifting stance.

“After returning from a CBI inquiry in Delhi, Vijay has stopped hitting out at the BJP. Until a few weeks ago, he avoided criticising the AIADMK; now he is attacking it fiercely. Anything can happen in politics. There is every possibility that Vijay may join the NDA. Wait and watch,” he observed.