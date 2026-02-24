l will leave politics if any mistake is proven, says Panneerselvam

Theni (Tamil Nadu), Feb 24 (PTI) Noting that he has worked for the party's welfare for over 46 years while enduring "all insults with patience", expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday offered to quit politics if his mistakes were proven.

Without naming AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the former CM criticised the recent amendments to the party by-laws for the selection of the General Secretary, a framework established by party founder M G Ramachandran.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "When the Revolutionary Leader (M G Ramachandran) launched this party and codified these rules in writing, who are you to change it? I have raised this question, and the matter is now in the Court."

Recalling that he was instructed by the AIADMK leadership not to use the party flag or wear the party dhoti, Panneerselvam said, "I have been a legislator. I have been a CM. I have also been a coordinator of the party. What mistake did I commit? Have I ever raised a hand against a worker? If you can simply tell me what mistake I have made, I will leave politics."

After paying floral tributes to the portrait of AIADMK supremo and late CM J Jayalalithaa on the occasion of her 78th birth anniversary, Panneerselvam ruled out floating any political outfit.

Responding to a query on his political future, Pannerselvam, who is also the Coordinator of the AIADMK Workers Retrieval Organisation, categorically stated that he has no intention of launching a new party.

"I have mentioned during the district secretary meetings that I will not float a new political party at any cost," he said.

Panneerselvam clarified that the AIADMK Workers Retrieval organisation solely existed to restore the rights of the AIADMK, and is currently waging a legal battle in the court without inducting new members.

He noted that even a proposal from veteran politician Panruti Ramachandran to start a party, one year ago, was rejected.

Addressing his decision to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an independent from the Ramanathapuram Parliamentary constituency, OPS said he was offered six seats, under the NDA.

He attributed the decision to intense pressure from his supporters and senior leaders.

"Due to political decency, I do not want to reveal the name of that person," he said.

Reflecting on his 46-year journey with the AIADMK, Panneerselvam highlighted his unblemished record as an MLA and CM.

"No one can find fault with my work. I have been a legislator, Chief Minister. I enjoyed great support (in AIADMK)," he said.

He asserted that he once held 54 per cent support for the Chief Minister's post, while he (Edappadi K Palaniswami) had only 4 per cent.

Panneerselvam also revealed that he accepted the role of Deputy CM post at the personal request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Since then, I have been insulted by (Edappadi K Palaniswami camp). I endured so that there should not be any problem because of me (in AIADMK)," he added. PTI

