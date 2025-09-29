Karur stampede: Police FIR blames TVK leader Vijay's 4-hour delay for chaos

The first information report (FIR) filed in connection with the fatal stampede at a political rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay in Karur has implicated the actor-turned-politician’s four-hour delay in reaching the venue as a key reason for the chaos.

The tragedy, which happened in the town in central Tamil Nadu on Saturday (September 27) evening, claimed the lives of 41 people and left many more injured. What was meant to be a show of strength for the new party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections turned out to be a heartbreaking disaster.

Four TVK officials named

The FIR, lodged by Karur City Police Inspector Manivannan at the Karur Town Police Station, named four TVK functionaries as accused, with Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan listed as the primary offender. It also featured TVK General Secretary Anand and Joint General Secretary CT Nirmal Kumar.

They have been charged under five serious sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, acts endangering human life, disobedience to a public servant’s orders, and causing damage to public property.

Rally's permission was between 3pm-10 pm

According to the FIR, the rally was permitted from 3 pm to 10 pm with strict conditions to ensure public safety. However, TVK organisers allegedly orchestrated a massive turnout — estimated at over 25,000 supporters, far exceeding the 10,000 mentioned in their initial application — to project the party's growing influence.

People began gathering as early as 10 am, expecting Vijay’s arrival at noon. This led to severe congestion on key routes, including Veluchampatti Main Road, Coimbatore Road, Muniyappan Temple Junction, Thirukkampuliyur, Roundana, and the Madurai-Salem bypass.

The document details how Vijay entered Karur district via Velayuthampalayam and Thavittupalayam at 4:45 pm — over four hours late — and proceeded to conduct unauthorised roadshows, flouting permissions and causing further delays.

'Vijay deliberately delayed arrival'

“Vijay deliberately delayed his arrival and held unpermitted roadshows at multiple spots, obstructing traffic and public movement while organizing unsanctioned receptions,” the FIR stated.

By 7 pm, at Veluchampatti Junction, Vijay reportedly halted his vehicle amid the throng for several minutes, intentionally prolonging the wait. This exacerbated an already swelling crowd, overwhelming the 500 police personnel deployed for security and traffic management.

“The situation spiralled out of control as supporters surged forward, creating unbearable pressure,” the report noted.

Police warnings ignored

Despite repeated warnings from Inspector Manivannan and the local deputy superintendent of police to TVK leaders — including Mathiyazhagan, Anand, and Nirmal Kumar — the party officials allegedly turned a deaf ear.

“We cautioned them multiple times about the risk of stampede, breathlessness, and fatalities in the abnormal circumstances, but they continued their reckless actions,” the FIR said.

The prolonged wait under the blazing sun, without adequate water or medical facilities, left thousands of attendees fatigued and dehydrated. Supporters climbed onto makeshift tin shelters and nearby trees for shade, causing structures to collapse and branches to snap.

Falling debris and people tumbled onto the crowd below, triggering panic and a deadly crush.

Delay made disaster inevitable

“The extended delay, aimed at amplifying the crowd size for political optics, resulted in thousands waiting for hours in the heat and thirst, leading to physical exhaustion,” the FIR said.

This vulnerability, combined with the unchecked mob, culminated in widespread trampling injuries.

“Innocent lives were lost due to the crushing pressure, with many others critically injured and hospitalized,” it added.

The Karur City Police has registered the case and launched a full investigation, vowing to hold all responsible parties accountable. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with calls for stricter regulations on political rallies.

The TVK has also filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, alleging that the tragedy was a premeditated sabotage orchestrated by local Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) politicians to derail Vijay's rising influence.

The plea, which seeks a Central Bureau of Investigation or special investigation team probe into the incident, claims that stones were thrown at the crowd and unauthorised obstructions were created to incite chaos, pointing fingers at DMK functionaries for exploiting the event to suppress the TVK's momentum ahead of the elections.