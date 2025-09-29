Karur Stampede: Chidambaram says ‘errors on all sides’

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday (September 29) said that there is an error on the part of all sides regarding the fatal stampede in Karur during TVK chief Vikaya’s rally that has cost 41 lives so far. The former Union Finance Minister also said that he has given some suggestions to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary in relation to the issue.

Asked about his stand on the issue, Chidambaram said that it was the same as that of K Selvaperunthagai, the TNCC president, adding that his views are aligned with the party line.

“Mr K Selvaperunthagai, the TNCC president, has made a statement that is the party's position, which is also my position. However, after reading the newspaper yesterday and today, and seeing some visuals on television, I have a feeling that there is an error on all sides, in Tamil, we say all four sides,” Chidambaram told ANI.

‘Gave suggestions to TN govt’

The Congress leader also said that he was hopeful the Tamil Nadu government would consider his suggestions and act on them.

"Those errors have prompted me to suggest a solution, and I have given the suggestion to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. I am sure the government will receive many suggestions and they will take into account all the suggestions and make decisions for the future, which will be enforced for all political parties," he added.

TVK approaches Madras HC

Earlier, TVK filed a petition with the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench, requesting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or independent inquiry into the recent stampede in Karur.

As the death toll continued to rise, Vijay publicly expressed his sorrow over the incident and announced a compensation package of Rs 20 lakh for each victim's family.

The Karur police have registered a case against TVK office-bearers under various charges, including negligence. Forensic experts have initiated their inquiry at several locations of interest, including a sewer where some bodies were reportedly discovered.

Compensations announced

In a sombre show of respect, local traders, shops, and commercial establishments in Karur have closed their doors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also responded to the tragedy by announcing an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident. The state government has pledged a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the relatives of each deceased victim and Rs 1 lakh to those who sustained injuries.