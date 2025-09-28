TVK rally tragedy: Power outage, 'sabotage' or sheer 'irresponsibility'?

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay's Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally that claimed 40 lives, including nine children and 17 women, a number of unanswered questions looms over the chaos and mayhem that unfolded during the event.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigations point to technical glitches and "questionable behaviour" of some people at the rally that may have ignited the deadly surge, fuelling speculation that there was "sabotage" amid the political frenzy.

For example, questions are being raised over how the power to the mic was suddenly cut off triggering confusion.

Technical glitch

Yet, sources said that from the time Vijay climbed into his campaign van to address the swelling crowd at Velusamypuram, situated along the Karur-Erode Road, the stage was set for disaster—literally. Four large speakers had been strategically placed near his parked van to amplify his voice across the 2km stretch packed with over 25,000 supporters.

His microphone, linked wirelessly via WiFi technology, relied on a dual power setup: the local electricity line and backup diesel generators humming in the background. But mere seconds into Vijay's speech, the power flickered out, and the speakers went silent. Before the generators could roar back to life—a process that sources say should have taken no more than 30 seconds—the desperate crowd, straining to hear their star leader, lunged forward and this caused a literal human tidal wave to surge towards his van.

This unchecked momentum, experts now say, was the spark that triggered the stampede, leaving bodies strewn and families shattered. Sources said that questions are being raised whether it was a freak overload from the surging numbers, or deliberate interference?

Police logs show no prior warnings of electrical instability, pointed sources, even as TVK organisers insisted the setup was vetted. Yet, the abrupt blackout remains a piece of the puzzle in the probe, with forensic teams now scouring the wiring for signs of tampering.

Sabotage?

Adding to the intrigue, sources said, the diesel generators located in a restricted rear section were discovered tangled in a chaotic web of wires after the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, “shadowy figures breached the restricted zone just minutes before the speech, fumbling with cables in what appeared to be frantic activity”. "It was like they were in a hurry to cause trouble," one volunteer recounted. Meanwhile, the security footage, grainy from the evening light, also captured three to five individuals darting in and out of the area, their faces obscured by caps.

TVK's senior administrator, speaking exclusively to The Federal, dismissed any internal involvement. He alleged that these men couldn't have been their cadres.

“They were plants, part of a calculated conspiracy to derail Vijay's momentum," he claimed.

Slippers fly

Meanwhile, in a bizarre twist amid the panic, reports emerged of people stationed close to Vijay's van hurling slippers at the actor— an act of blatant disrespect that further inflamed the crowd frenzy. "It was as if they wanted to provoke a riot," a supporter alleged, describing how the projectiles sailed over their heads, drawing gasps and shoves from the front rows.

TVK top brass is unequivocal: "Our people wouldn't stoop to such filth. This reeks of orchestration by those threatened by Vijay's rise." The administrator reiterated, "They infiltrated the crowd with a clear agenda—to create disorder and pin it on us."

Appeal for tips to identify these men have been made. Their identities remain elusive, but police sketches based on descriptions from supporters are circulating.

Funerals underway

As Karur mourns—funerals are underway for the young and old alike—the rally that was meant to launch TVK's 2026 bid has instead become a referendum on crowd safety and political intrigue.

With Opposition voices like the DMK demanding Vijay's accountability and central authorities probing state lapses, the truth behind the blackout, the wire tangle, and the slipper-throwers could redefine the party's trajectory, said political observers.

'Irresponsible' charges against TVK

Local police sources, however, levelled charges of “irresponsibility" on the part of TVK.

A senior officer told The Federal that TVK's permit application initially targeted two high-risk, densely populated venues: the Lighthouse Roundana and Uzhavar Sandhai Grounds.

"These spots are notorious for foot traffic bottlenecks and so we flagged the dangers right away,” he said, noting that organisers lobbied aggressively though these issues were flagged.

Overcrowding

Authorities purportedly gave the approval with reluctance for the alternative Velusamypuram site since it was relatively open. Yet, this turned out to be a disaster as the number of attendees far exceeded the number of attendees submitted in the application.

The application had pledged that a modest 10,000 attendees would attend, but local political functionaries admitted that the actual turnout was 25,000 to 27,000.

"They lowballed the numbers to ease approval, but it backfired spectacularly," one DMK source remarked, underscoring how the discrepancy strained policing efforts and venue capacity.

No safety norms

Police debriefs highlighted a litany of unheeded safety norms. Barricades to cordon off the area were absent, and designated emergency exits were neither marked nor cleared of obstructions.

"Without these basics, a simple surge could turn deadly," an officer involved in post-event reviews stated. Volunteers for crowd guidance were insufficient, leaving families—especially women, children, and seniors—adrift in the melee. No dedicated facilities for these groups existed, and the scorching sun amplified vulnerabilities.

Functionaries reported a surge in heat exhaustion cases, with no on-site drinking water, first-aid stations, or medical detachments to mitigate them. "People baked from early morning; it was preventable cruelty," a local political observer noted.

Fanning frenzy

The run-up to the rally cluttered Karur's streets with unapproved TVK banners, flags, and flex boards at multiple junctions, as confirmed by civic police logs. These violations not only defied regulations but also fuelled the hype, drawing even larger crowds. Worse was the convoy chaos: Fans trailed Vijay's vehicle in a disorganised motorcade, sealing off roads and paralysing public transport.

"Commuters were trapped for hours; ambulances couldn't pass," a traffic wing source lamented, with political insiders blaming the lack of route coordination for the widespread disruption.

Tension escalated when overzealous supporters climbed on adjacent trees for a vantage point, only for branches to give way and plummet into the crowd.

The ensuing scramble sparked suffocation fears and minor stampede risks, yet, even then there was no immediate containment—via PA systems or dispersal squads—according to police eyewitness accounts.

Similar TVK events in Trichy, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Namakkal have previously seen fainting fits, injuries, and breathlessness from unmanaged crowds. "They've repeated the same mistakes," a political functionary critiqued, pointing to a failure to incorporate past lessons into their planning.

Moreover, an intriguing detail from police convoy monitors showed that after crossing Thirukkampuliyur junction, Vijay's SUV dimmed its interior lights for about an hour, allowing him to travel incognito. Roadside fans, expecting a public sighting, assumed he had bypassed them for the venue and followed him to the venue, inflating the on-site numbers.

"It funnelled everyone to one choke point, tipping the scales," an officer analysed, calling it a tactical misstep that amplified the disorder.