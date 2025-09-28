‘Repeated TVK failures ended in Karur stampede’: Lensman recalls ‘pattern of chaos’

As I filmed distressed and wailing people outside the Karur Government Hospital mortuary today (September28), I could not control my tears.

In my 20 years as a cameraperson, I have covered countless rallies and campaigns of various political parties across Tamil Nadu. I have seen fervent crowds, long roadshows, and passionate supporters. There have been days when we had to hang on to the campaign van and cover the crowd.

But I had never felt the sense of unease that gripped me from the very first TVK conference in Villupuram.

Uneasy feeling

I had a bad feeling about children being brought to all the TVK meetings and rallies, which I had been covering since the first state conference at Vikiravandi in Villupuram in October 2024. I saw them being pushed around alarmingly amid mammoth crowds.

At all these events, it was evident to me that the TVK organisers could not control crowds, and people suffered from dehydration and collapsed. Many children looked tired and dizzy. I saw them through my lens in tight close-ups. And even now, if I close my eyes, I can see those weary eyes right in front of me.

Less of TVK supporters, more of Vijay fans

The deaths of those 40 people in Karur — many of them children — have affected me deeply. Not only Karur, at all these TVK meetings, I saw children and women faint under the hot sun. When I spoke to some mothers, they said they had come because Vijay said he wasn’t just a leader, he was their maternal uncle, their brother. What unfolded through my lens was a disaster.

More than “TVK supporters”, I saw “Vijay fans” who were exhausted; many were lying on the ground after waiting for their hero for several hours. They were desperate for water and first aid, which never came.

I saw people come with families, children in their arms, and young women standing for hours just to catch a glimpse of their leader or take a selfie with him. I understood the sentiment of calling it a “TVK family meeting”. And yet, the devotion of these people made the tragedies even harder to bear.

From bad to worse

At the two state-level conferences in Vikiravandi and Madurai, I remember chaos and huge unruly masses, not merely “crowds”. Chastened by my experiences at the earlier events, I carried water bottles at all the rallies, but I had to hand over those bottles to people who were on the verge of collapse. Though pipes were seen at the conference venues, there was no water. My female colleagues told me that though there were “pink rooms”, the washrooms were unusable.