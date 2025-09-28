Karur stampede: Rahul reaches out to Stalin and Vijay

In a gesture of solidarity amid the devastating Karur stampede, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay over the phone on Sunday (September 28).

Stalin took to his X handle to express his gratitude for Rahul’s call, where the Congress leader conveyed his deep concern over the tragic incident and inquired about the ongoing efforts to save the lives of those receiving treatment. "Thank you, my dear brother Rahul Gandhi for reaching out to me over phone, conveying your heartfelt concern over the tragic incident in Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment," Stalin posted.

The calamity unfolded late on September 27 during Vijay's high-profile "Unga Vijay Na Varren" (Your Vijay Will Come) campaign rally in Karur, organised by the newly formed TVK. A massive turnout led to a chaotic stampede, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 people and injuries to over 50 others, who are currently undergoing medical care. The incident has cast a shadow over Vijay's political foray, with investigations underway into crowd management lapses.

While Rahul’s conversation with Stalin was publicly acknowledged, details of his telephonic exchange with Vijay emerged from sources close to the Congress high command. Speaking to The Federal, these insiders revealed that he sought first-hand details from Vijay about the mishap, underscoring the party's commitment to supporting affected families across party lines.

Despite the TVK's independent stance and the Congress's alliance with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the state, Vijay has consistently praised the Congress.

He was among the first to condemn Rahul’s brief arrest during a Delhi protest against alleged electoral irregularities earlier this year. "This indirect friendship continues to this day," remarked a senior Congress leader, speaking anonymously. Former MLA Vijayadharani, a vocal Congress supporter, has previously echoed this sentiment, attributing Vijay's proximity to the party to those early interactions.