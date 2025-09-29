Sasikala seeks Central probe into Karur rally stampede as toll rises to 41

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, on Monday (September 29), demanded an investigation by a Central agency into the fatal stampede that took place in Karur during TVK chief Vijay’s rally that led to 41 deaths on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Sasikala claimed that very few people at the rally actually came there for a political campaign, while the others were returning home from work, adding that locals with children got trapped in the ensuing chaos.

"I met the affected families. Only a few people had actually come for the campaign, while the others were simply returning home after work. Families with children living in the same locality were caught in the chaos. Within minutes after the meeting ended, the power went off, and when it came back, people had already started rushing and climbing up," Sasikala told reporters at Chennai airport, reported ANI.

Also Read: Karur stampede: Annamalai visits victims, blames TN govt, defends Vijay

‘Chaos during brief power cut’

She said that all the chaos took place during the short duration when the power went out at the venue adding that one auto driver saw a one and a half year old child being trampled in front of his eyes.

"Stones are said to have fallen as well. They told me it all happened in the blink of an eye when the lights were cut and restored," added Sasikala.

"Since the incident happened in Karur, it must be taken seriously. Only if the matter is investigated thoroughly by a central agency will the truth come out," she added.

Also Read: Karur stampede: A rally that stole children, mothers and faith in a star

Death toll goes up to 41

Earlier in the day, the death toll in the Karur stampede went up to 41, after a woman undergoing treatment at a hospital succumbed to her injuries. According to an ANI report, Suguna, 65, a resident of Karur district who had been on ventilator support in the intensive care unit, passed away after failing to respond to treatment.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, who forms the one-member Commission of Inquiry instituted by the State government, began inquiries on Sunday and visited Velusamypuram, where the incident occurred. She also visited the GMCH and held a discussion with officials of the Health and other departments.

Also Read: TVK rally stampede due to organisational lapses, not police shortfall: TN ADGP

Compensation announced

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment. Vijay also announced that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, along with an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the stampede.