Why decentralisation could be the answer to the raging delimitation row

The data on population growth, or the divergence in that growth, in the last half century tells a story of the Indian Union’s intractable problem.

The states in the Indo-Gangetic plains, with notable exceptions like Punjab and West Bengal, have, over the 40 year period between 1971 and 2011, proved Rev Malthus – possibly the most famous demographer – right. They have roughly doubled their population every 25-30 years.

States in peninsular India, meanwhile, have converged with western societies and have stabilised their populations. Each of these states, one must also remember, are as large as mid-sized countries.

An extreme jolt

In a democracy, we allocate power and resources on the basis of population. We also make decisions that govern people based on that allocated power. All of which follow from and complement the basic maxim: one person, one vote. What happens when the fuel for that power – people – grows at a divergent rate? And what happens when this power equilibrium is frozen for half a century and suddenly explodes, making an already difficult bargain seem extreme, given the sudden jump that the unfreezing will warrant? That is the question that delimitation poses to the Indian Union. The representation of various states in the Lok Sabha was frozen in 1976 and that freeze is set to expire in 2026. Will the Indian Union survive this extreme jolt? Also read: Call for delimitation freeze is fair, but here is what South should realise Situation in US, China Consider the United States, another large federal union. The states of California, New York and Texas have grown in population in the past 50 years at a rate much faster than their peers. As a consequence, the delimitation process in that country – they call it redistricting – has apportioned a greater number of seats in the House of Representatives to these states. But what is crucial to note here is: these states grew in population largely because of internal migration; that is, people from other parts of the United States have migrated to these states because they happen to be economic powerhouses. As a result, the economically more prosperous parts of that country are also the more populous ones. Conversely, the parts from where the people moved out – states in Middle America and Appalachia – have long experienced a decline in population. Their redistricting process, in such a scenario, makes sense. This scenario plays out to be true in most other large countries; even in non-democratic societies like China, internal migration from the rural hinterland into coastal cities where jobs are plentiful is why divergence in population growth happens. Also read | Chennai: Delimitation meet wants 25 years freeze; who spoke what Behind the migration India, unlike other large countries, is unique in this regard. The cause of population growth in the states across the northern and central plains isn’t internal migration but higher fertility rate.





The states where population growth has been extreme aren’t the rich ones but the poorest ones. Whereas, the peninsular part of the country, which is the richer part with more jobs, is actually growing slower in terms of population.

The states where population growth has been extreme aren't the rich ones but the poorest ones. Whereas, the peninsular part of the country, which is the richer part with more jobs, is actually growing slower in terms of population.

So, we have a situation where migration isn't changing the power equilibrium but higher fertility rate in some states is. And this higher fertility rate is correlated to lower enrollment of girls in school which is a result of poor governance. The argument that southern states therefore justifiably make is: why are we being punished for sending our girls to school? And why are the states in the Indo-Gangetic plains being rewarded for their inability to do so? After all, gender parity in enrollment was achieved in southern states through innovation in policy, such as the mid-day meal scheme. Why is good governance being punished thus?