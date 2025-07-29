Op Sindoor debate Day 2: ‘3 terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack killed’, says Shah

The Lok Sabha is all braced for a second round of debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Tuesday (July 29), with the first day witnessing a fiery showdown between the Centre and the Opposition.

A debate on the issues is also expected in the Rajya Sabha.

Even though the first half of Monday (July 28) was riddled with protests by the Opposition against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and frequent adjournment of both the Houses, the debate started in the second half with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiating it in the Lok Sabha.

In the course of the debate, the Opposition asked tough questions to the government, including about the ‘security lapse’ at Pahalgam which led to the merciless gunning down of 26 people, and US President Donald Trump’s claims about brokering peace between India and Pakistan.

In his speech, Singh stressed India’s resolute stand against terrorism and said Operation Sindoor will be resumed at the hint of any provocation by Pakistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also answered Opposition queries by asserting that the US had no role in mediating the military ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, as repeatedly claimed by Trump.

Reports say while Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, are slated to make speeches in the lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to make an intervention later in the evening.

