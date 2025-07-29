Op Sindoor debate Day 2: ‘3 terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack killed’, says Shah
On first day of debate on Operation Sindoor, government stressed its resolute stand against terrorism, said US had no role in mediating India-Pakistan ceasefire
The Lok Sabha is all braced for a second round of debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Tuesday (July 29), with the first day witnessing a fiery showdown between the Centre and the Opposition.
A debate on the issues is also expected in the Rajya Sabha.
Even though the first half of Monday (July 28) was riddled with protests by the Opposition against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and frequent adjournment of both the Houses, the debate started in the second half with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiating it in the Lok Sabha.
In the course of the debate, the Opposition asked tough questions to the government, including about the ‘security lapse’ at Pahalgam which led to the merciless gunning down of 26 people, and US President Donald Trump’s claims about brokering peace between India and Pakistan.
In his speech, Singh stressed India’s resolute stand against terrorism and said Operation Sindoor will be resumed at the hint of any provocation by Pakistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also answered Opposition queries by asserting that the US had no role in mediating the military ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, as repeatedly claimed by Trump.
Reports say while Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, are slated to make speeches in the lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to make an intervention later in the evening.
Live Updates
- 29 July 2025 12:24 PM IST
We ensured that the terrorists did not escape to Pakistan: Amit Shah
In the run-up to yesterday’s encounter under Operation Mahadev, Home Minister Amit Shah said that all necessary measures were taken to confirm the identity of the terrorists.
He stated that local residents who had been providing food to the three terrorists were apprehended days earlier and made to identify them.
Ballistic and forensic analyses also confirmed that the rifles recovered from the terrorists were the same ones used in the Pahalgam attack. "We ensured that the terrorists did not escape to Pakistan," Shah added.
- 29 July 2025 12:19 PM IST
Operation Mahadev began on May 22: Amit Shah
Amit Shah stated that Operation Mahadev began on the night of May 22. Between May 22 and July 22, the Intelligence Bureau and other agencies consistently tracked sensor signals to pinpoint the terrorists’ location in Dachigam. A joint operation by the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police led to the killing of the three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.
- 29 July 2025 12:13 PM IST
Amit Shah speaking in Lok Sabha on the Op Sindoor
Three terrorists — Suleiman, Afghani and Jibran — killed in Operation Mahadev yesterday (July 28).
Our intelligence agencies have collected evidence to show all three were involved in the Pahalgam attack and all three have been killed.
Suleiman is an "A" category terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba and was involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.
- 29 July 2025 11:59 AM IST
Centre questioned on welfare schemes, denies fund freeze allegations by DMK
Members raise questions on social welfare schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu.
Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad (UP) asked how many specially-abled beneficiaries had received aid and assistive equipment under the Centre’s schemes in the last five years.
Speaker Om Birla, in a light-hearted moment, quipped, “Are you planning to expand your party to Tamil Nadu as well?
Meanwhile, Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Rai refuted DMK MP Kanimozhi’s claim regarding the non-disbursal of funds and taxes by the Centre, clarifying that allocations are made according to the Finance Commission’s recommended percentages.
- 29 July 2025 11:38 AM IST
Shivraj Chouhan highlights farmer schemes, MSP gains, and subsidy expansion under NDA govt
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that under the NDA government, the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was introduced, benefiting 10 crore farmers. He noted that subsidised loans to farmers under the Kisan Credit Scheme during the previous UPA regime amounted to just Rs 7 lakh crore, whereas under the NDA, this has increased to Rs 25 lakh crore.
In the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, approximately Rs 35,000 crore in premiums was directly transferred to farmers' accounts. Additionally, he said the government provides subsidies for mechanisation, including sprinklers, greenhouse technology, and more.
Chouhan added that the NDA government ensures that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) includes at least 50 per cent profit over the cost of production. The government has also achieved record MSP procurement, offered compensation for crop losses, and provided fertiliser subsidies, including for urea.
- 29 July 2025 11:32 AM IST
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance to meet today
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is set to meet on Tuesday in the Samvidhan Sadan. According to ANI, the agenda for the meeting is oral evidence of the representatives of the Reserve Bank of India on the subject ‘Review of working of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Emerging Issues’.
- 29 July 2025 11:27 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha on Operation Sindoor
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday at around 2pm on Operation Sindoor, reported ANI. Singh on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha on the issue and warned that Operation Sindoor could resume in case of any misadventure by Pakistan. He also said that the Indian military suffered no losses during Operation Sindoor.
- 29 July 2025 11:20 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition sloganeering
“For several days, the Opposition members have not been using the Question Hour and Zero Hour. I appeal to the members to let the Zero Hour and Question Hour,” says Rajya Deputy Chairman Harivansh as the Opposition resorts to loud sloganeering. He rejected all adjournment motions seeking discussion on issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and the alleged harassment of migrant workers from West Bengal. Then the Deputy Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
- 29 July 2025 11:20 AM IST
Union Agriculture Minster Shivraj Chouhan answers queries during question hour
Responding to Congress MP Manickam Tagore's question on whether PM's promise to double farmers's income by 2022 is a 'jumla', Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan responded that various campaigns and measures have been taken up by the govt to double farmers's income.
He stated that the govt has taken steps to increase the production of crops, reduce production costs, provide compensation in case of crop loss and comprehensive method of agriculture, including crop production, animal husbandry and fishing.
He further said that in the past 10 years the productions of all crops (food grains, oil seeds and horticulture) has increased substantially.
- 29 July 2025 11:11 AM IST
Rajya Sabha congratulates chess Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh
Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh read out a congratulatory message for Divya Deshmukh, the Chess World Cup Winner. She is India’s latest Grandmaster and the fourth Indian woman to have won the most prestigious title in World chess.