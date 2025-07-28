Opposition’s volte-face on Operation Sindoor debate stuns govt, Lok Sabha Speaker

As Parliament geared up for a showdown over Operation Sindoor on Monday (July 28), it was the Opposition’s fierce protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar that unexpectedly took centre stage. The disruption caught both the government and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla off guard, delaying the planned discussion.



The much-anticipated debate was scheduled to begin at noon, but a fresh demand from the Opposition, met with predictable resistance from the government, resulted in a deadlock and adjournment till 2 pm. At the heart of the standoff is the SIR process in Bihar, which has become a major political flashpoint ahead of the state elections later this year.

Deceptive tactic, says govt

Just ahead of the special discussion, the Opposition demanded a one-line assurance from the government that the Bihar SIR issue would be taken up immediately after the debate on Operation Sindoor. The government rejected the request, dismissing it as a deceptive tactic.

“We were all ready for the discussion. Just 10 minutes before the discussion was to start, the Opposition came up with their agenda that the government should give a line of commitment that, after this, the SIR issue would be discussed. This is not how parliament functions. To bring in a condition just 10 minutes before the discussion is not right,” said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The government accused the Opposition of “betrayal” by not allowing the scheduled debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The Opposition, Rijiju said, is running away from a discussion on Operation Sindoor after initial agreement and is now putting preconditions.

Rijiju said Parliament runs in accordance with rules and accused the Opposition of going back on its commitment and betraying everyone.

Speaker hits out at Oppn

Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla voiced strong displeasure over the disruptions, reminding MPs that it was they who had earlier demanded a debate on Operation Sindoor but were now obstructing proceedings. “First, you ask for a discussion, then you storm the Well of the House. Do you want a debate or not?... Should I adjourn the House?” he said moments before suspending the session.



During Question Hour, prior to the adjournment, Birla also pulled up Opposition members for waving posters and “undermining the dignity of the House.” He urged Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to rein in his party MPs and help restore order.