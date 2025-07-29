PM Modi shares details of Op Sindoor, slams Congress in LS: 10 points

Responding to the debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack in the Lok Sabha on the second day on Tuesday (July 29), Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several disclosures regarding the April 22 terrorist attack and the subsequent military action by the Armed Forces.

At the same time, he lashed out at the Opposition, the Congress in particular, for asking uncomfortable questions and, like many former occasions, listed out the “mistakes” made by former prime minister and late Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru instead.

Here are the highlights from his speech:

1. Pahalgam attack was a conspiracy to spread riots

“The manner in which the horrific incident happened on April 22, the way the terrorists killed people after asking their religion, it was a cruel attack and a pre-planned conspiracy to spread riots in the country and create unrest. The country foiled that conspiracy.”

2. We proved Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail wrong

“[Operation Sindoor] was the first such strategy of India in which we went into uncharted territories of Pakistan to demolish terror hubs; we went to areas no one ever thought we would. We proved Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail wrong. We proved it won’t work anymore and India wont bow down to nuclear blackmail… Till date, many Pakistan air bases are in ICU.”

“Op Sindoor makes it clear that India has set three standards—if there is an attack on India we will retaliate on our terms; no nuclear blackmail will work now; and we will not distinguish between terrorists and governments sheltering terrorists.”

3. A demonstration of Atmanirbhar Bharat’s strength

“Operation Sindoor was a success of technical warfare, too, because of the preparations we made for the past 10 years… During Operation Sindoor, for the first time, Atmanirbhar Bharat’s strength was seen and recognised by the world. The synergy between our three Forces left Pakistan stunned.”

“Operation Sindoor has increased the demand for Indian defence systems globally.”

4. No world leader told India to stop its action

“A lot of people here spoke of foreign policy and the support we got from the world. I want to make it clear that no country in the world stopped India from taking its action.

On May 9, US Vice-President (JD Vance) tried for an hour to get in touch with me, but I was busy in a meeting with the Armed Forces, so I couldn’t take his call. I called him back and asked him why he had called me twice or thrice. He told me that Pakistan wants to launch a massive strike on India. I told him that if Pakistan goes ahead, we will retaliate. I told him, hum goli ka jawaab gole se denge (we will respond to bullets with mortars).”

5. Operation Sindoor is continuing

“I want to reiterate that Operation Sindoor is still continuing and, if Pakistan does anything, it will be given a befitting response.”

6. Forces had 100 per cent success

“When surgical strikes happened, we hit terror launchpads in Pakistan. In Balakot, we hit terror training camps. In Operation Sindoor, we demolished terror epicentres, places where Pahalgam perpetrators were trained. Our Forces had 100 per cent success.”

“On May 9, Pakistan directed 1,000 missiles and drones at India, but our air defence systems neutralised all of them in the sky itself.”

7. Congress is dependent on Pakistan for issues

“The Congress is importing Pakistan’s issues. In today’s warfare, information and narrative play a big role. Using narratives and AI, games are being played to hurt the morale of our Forces and misinform our people. Congress has become a spokesperson of this tactic.”

8. Shocked by Opposition’s questions

“Yesterday (July 28), we carried out Operation Mahadev. I am shocked that some people here were asking why did it happen yesterday. What has happened to you (Opposition)? First you kept shouting: what has happened to the Pahalgam perpetrators? And now, when it has happened, you are questioning why it has happened yesterday!”

9. First defence reforms since 1947

“For the first time since Independence, the defence sector is undergoing reforms today. We brought in the appointment of a CDS, joint command integration, and reformed defence production.”

10. List of “Nehru’s faults”

“The Congress had no vision for national security in the past and there’s no question of it having such a vision today... Those asking why we didn’t take back PoK… before asking me that question, they have to answer who let Pakistan create PoK. The answer is clear. If I talk of Nehru, they will get rattled. The country is still paying the price of decisions that were taken after Independence.”

“For decades, Congress conspired to remove our Forces from Siachen. Had they got a chance in 2014, we would have lost Siachen too.”

“Those teaching us diplomacy today, I want to remind them of their love for Pakistan following 26/11 attacks. Under foreign pressure, the Congress government started a dialogue with Pakistan within months of 26/11. They didn’t expel any Pakistani diplomat; they didn’t even cancel a single visa to a Pakistani, but they kept Pakistan in the ‘Most Favoured Nation’ category. We cancelled the MFN status for Pakistan; we closed the Attari-Wagah border.”

“Congress, Nehru signed the Indus Waters Treaty which compromised our national interests. Those rivers had been part of Indian heritage for thousands of years; Indus was what India was synonymous with. Indus and Jhelum were our rivers but India gave away the water of these rivers to Pakistan. This was an attack on our sovereignty and our interests.”

“Nehru agreed to give away 80 per cent water of Indus to Pakistan and kept only 20 per cent for a country as big and populous as India. What diplomacy was that? Our citizens, our farmers, our Punjab, our J&K had rights over that water, but Congress pushed all of them into a water crisis.”

“Nehru didn’t just give away water, he also gave Pakistan crores in aid to make canals over the river. Nehru even agreed to Pakistan’s term that India will not even be allowed to do desilting of these dams. Even Nehru had to concede his mistake later.... These treaties weakened India, did not allow India’s progress, didn’t care for India’s farmers.

“Today, India has rectified the blunders of Nehru in the interest of the country and its farmers by keeping the treaty in abeyance.”