Shashi Tharoor gives 'Maunvrat' response on Operation Sindoor debate

As the Government and the Opposition are gearing up for the high-stakes discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack in Parliament amid ruckus in the House and repeated adjournments, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday (July 28) gave a cryptic response on whether he will take part in the debate.

Asked by reporters on the issue, Tharoor only said, “Maunvrat, Maunvrat.” He did not provide any further information, nor did he take any more questions before walking away.

Congress approached Tharoor

According to Congress sources, the party leadership approached Tharoor regarding taking part in the debate, but he turned down their proposal,l saying that he had already made his stand clear on Operation Sindoor.

The development comes at a time when the question of whether, despite his comments praising the Centre's action following the Pahalgam attack and consequent Operation Sindoor, the Congress will field him during the discussion in Parliament. Tharoor had also led a Parliamentary delegation to the US and other countries to make India’s stand on terrorism and Operation Sindoor clear.

The backdrop

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s recent praise of the Centre and consequent frosty relationship with the Congress leadership have set political circles abuzz. However, the Congress leadership is yet to officially make its stand clear on whether Tharoor will take part in the discussion.

The development comes on a day when both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments with the Opposition suddenly demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar being conducted by the Election Commission.

The Government has already agreed to the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor, announcing that a 16-hour-long discussion on the issue will take place in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take place respectively, on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Congress has fired a fresh salvo at the Prime Minister over his frequent foreign trips with party General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ra, stating “48 hours later, the Super Premium Frequent Flyer will start yet another foreign visit and the people of Manipur will have more cause for disappointment,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.