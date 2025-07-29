‘Op Sindoor could resume’, govt asserts in LS, denies US role in India-Pak truce

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday (July 28) said that India's military action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack marked a "new normal" in combatting cross-border terrorism with a five-point approach that included a firm response to terror acts, not yielding to nuclear blackmail and that blood and water cannot flow together.

Jaishankar who made the statement in the Lok Sabha as the House settled down for a special debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor on Monday, also asserted that the US did not play any role in ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May and said there was no phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during those crucial weeks.

Jaishankar on ‘new normal’

Though a combative Jaishankar took on the previous Congress governments on a range of issues, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and the policy on China and Pakistan, a major highlight of his nearly 40-minute address was his articulation of the "new normal" in combating terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

"The challenge of cross-border terrorism continues but Operation Sindoor marks a new phase. There is now a new normal. The new normal has five points. One, terrorists will not be treated as proxies. Two, cross-border terrorism will get an appropriate response. Three, terror and talks are not possible together. There will only be talks on terror. Four, not yielding to nuclear blackmail. And finally, terror and good neighbourliness cannot coexist. Blood and water cannot flow together," he said.

A day after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, with New Delhi asserting that "blood and water" cannot flow together.

Call for united voice

During Monday’s debate, the MEA also called for a united approach within India in dealing with terrorism, saying it was best reflected when parliamentary delegations visited various countries to apprise them of Operation Sindoor and India's policy on terrorism.

"We can only succeed in ensuring Zero Tolerance against Terrorism if we have a united voice in this country against terrorism. There must not be any division of opinion on this matter," he said.

"The way the parliamentary delegations behaved abroad, I hope the same solidarity will permeate the proceedings of the House," Jaishankar said.

Trump had no role

Another highlight of the external affairs minister's address was his assertion that Washington had no direct role in ending the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

"I want to make two things very clear-- one, at no stage, in any conversation with the United States, was there any linkage with trade and what was going on," he said.

"Secondly, there was no talk between the Prime Minister and President Trump from the April 22 (on the day of Pahalgam attack) when President (Donald) Trump called up to convey his sympathy, and on June 17, when he called up the prime minister in Canada to explain why he could not meet," Jaishankar added.

Watch: Ex-envoy Rajamony questions India's diplomatic success after Op Sindoor

Trump repeatedly claimed that he used trade to stop the military conflict between the two nuclear powers.

India picked up Sudarshan Chakra: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who initiated the debate from the government’s side on Monday, asserted that the Centre can go to any extent to uproot terrorism and warned that Operation Sindoor launched to target terror sites in Pakistan is on pause as the armed forces achieved the desired objectives, but could resume in case of any misadventure by Islamabad.

"We have learnt from Lord Krishna that when the time comes, one must pick up the 'Sudarshan Chakra' to defend dharma. After the 2006 Parliament attack and 2008 Mumbai attacks, we said 'enough is enough' and picked the Sudarshan Chakra," Singh said during his nearly hour-long speech.

Opposition points to ‘security lapses’

The Opposition targeted the government on "security lapses" that led to the Pahalgam attack, asking Home Minister Amit Shah to take responsibility for it and also demanded answers on the number of Indian jets that were allegedly downed during Operation Sindoor.

"Trump has made the claim 26 times that he used the threat of trade to bring a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He says five to six jets have been downed. One jet is of crores (of rupees). That is why we want to know from the defence minister, the country has the courage to listen to the truth, he must answer as to how many fighter jets were downed," Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress, said.

Analogies from epics

Singh said Pakistan used missiles, drones, rockets, including long-range rockets, among others, to target airports, military establishments and military cantonments.

"However, they failed to cause any damage to any establishment," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to know from Singh why Operation Sindoor was halted.

"Aapne roki kyun (why did you halt)," he asked in a question that had ruling party members on their feet.

The minister said he had already spoken about it and the Leader of Opposition should listen to his speech.

"We targeted those who hurt us," Singh said quoting the couplet "Jinh mohi maara, te mai maare" from Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas.

"Just as Lord Hanuman in Lanka strategised and struck only those who wronged him," the defence minister said.

During the discussion, Singh referred to an analogy used by poet Goswami Tulsidas that love and enmity should be among equals.

"Love and enmity should be on the same level. If a lion kills a frog, it does not give a very good message. Our armed forces are lions," Singh said.

He said India's history has been known as an aggressor and has never usurped an inch of others' land, and India knows that "war should be taken up against those who are on the same level as us".

Rahul, Shah expected to speak today

Home Minister Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi are expected to be among the key speakers on Tuesday. There are indications that Prime Minister Modi will be the final speaker in the debate for which 16 hours have been allocated.