Operation Sindoor debate: How did terrorists come to Pahalgam? Gogoi asks Centre

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday (July 28) opened the Opposition’s response to the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lok Sabha, following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s address praising the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Gogoi urged Parliament to use the debate to uncover the full truth behind the Pahalgam massacre, Operation Sindoor, and India’s foreign policy choices.

He said, “The truth of Pahalgam, the truth of Op Sindoor, the truth of our foreign policy must come out from this discussion.”

Also Read: Parliament session: Gaurav Gogoi slams govt, asks how did terrorists reach Pahalgam

Intelligence failure?

He questioned how five terrorists were able to reach Baisaran and kill 26 civilians if the Centre's claims about the "broken back" of terrorism in Kashmir were true.

“Rajnath Singh gave a lot of information today, but did not tell us how terrorists came to Pahalgam,” Gogoi said.

Adding that the Opposition is bound to raise questions in the national interest, Gogoi asked how five terrorists landed in Baisaran to gun down 26 civilians.

Time to seek answers

Gogoi reminded the House that the Opposition had stood with the government in giving Pakistan a befitting reply, adding that it is now time to seek answers.

"But this country now wants to know why those responsible for the Pahalgam attack haven't been caught even after 100 days. The government told us that after Article 370 abrogation, it was safe to go to Kashmir. But what happened in Baisaran?" he asked.

He questioned the authenticity of Rajnath's claims, asking, "How did those terrorists come to Pahalgam if, as the Home Minister repeatedly says, the backs of terrorists have been broken?"

He pressed the government for accountability, questioning, “Who is going to take responsibility? Did the Home Minister have no information?”

Also Read: Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor: No loss to the Indian military

Shifting the blame

He also criticised the Centre for shifting blame onto tour operators. "Look at how weak this government is. They blamed tour operators and said it was the tour operators who took people to Baisaran without informing the government," he added.

Stating that the Centre failed to keep Parliament informed, Gogoi said, "The PM was in Saudi Arabia (when Pahalgam happened). What did you (PM) do? You did not take us (Opposition) into confidence when you came back. You went to Bihar to give a chunavi bhashan (poll speech)."

Conflicting claims

Raising doubts over the government's claim of dismantling terror infrastructure, Gogoi asked why the Defence Minister was still talking about the possibility of future attacks.

Criticising the government, Gogoi said, "Rajnath Singh says we dismantled terror infrastructure after Pulwama, Uri. Then how did the terrorists come to Baisaran? Even today, Rajnath Singh is saying Op Sindoor has only paused and not stopped. He says if Pakistan attacks again, we will respond."

“On one hand, they say terror infrastructure has been dismantled and on the other hand, they say a terror attack can happen again,” he further said.

He further questioned the government’s toned-down approach, “Rajnath Singh says the government's intention was not to start a war. I ask, why? Why was war not our intention?"

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor gives 'Maunvrat' response on Operation Sindoor debate

Gogoi cited the Chief of Defence Staff’s statement in Singapore admitting losses during Operation Sindoor and questioned why India did not cross Pakistani airspace after Day 1 of the operation.