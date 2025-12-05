Rare interview provides insights into Putin’s closely-held worldview

There were no dramatic revelations. Instead, a staid and deliberative Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated already known positions on a variety of issues, including his country’s relationship with India and why it is taking so long to end the war with Ukraine.

Putin’s 110-minute exclusive interview with the India Today channel was probably the first extensive interaction with the media since Russia went to war with Ukraine, nearly four years ago, on February 24, 2022.

That he chose to talk to an Indian channel so elaborately, rather than the usually preferred Western ones, was in itself an eye-opener on the importance he accords the Global South.

The Russian president, while making clear that the oil import issue had not affected his relationship with Modi, spoke highly of the Indian prime minister and said his country’s relationship with India was never directed at any other country.

His usually indecipherable mindset opened up just that bit during the course of the interview — something for Russia’s friends and foes to chew on.

His response to India’s cutback on oil imports from Russia, on the eve of his visit to New Delhi for a summit meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was almost breezy to the point where it could well have been a non-issue in the context of the relationship between the two countries.

Putin calls out Trump's hypocrisy

But Putin’s irritation came through when he questioned United States President Donald Trump’s move to impose punitive tariffs on India for buying oil from Russia. The Russian president pointed out the hypocrisy in Trump’s action, stating that the US continues to buy nuclear fuel from Russia even as its president criticises others for importing fuel from his country.

India’s oil imports from Russia have been falling sharply. According to reports, it came down 38 percent in October compared to its imports for the same period last year. But Putin did not blame Modi for this. Instead, he accused the US of denying India the same privilege that Washington enjoyed — of buying fuel from Russia.

Putin went a step ahead and challenged the US to discuss this issue with him. “This question deserves thorough examination, and we stand ready to discuss it, including with President Trump,” he said.

Putin termed Trump’s action as being “unjustified and unreasonable”, saying the US and the European Union even today continue to import Russian liquefied natural gas and enriched uranium.

Conceding there was some decline in overall trade turnover this year, Putin appeared to dismiss this as something that can happen between any two countries.

“It's only a minor adjustment. Overall, our trade turnover stands almost at the same level as before”.

Putin praises Modi

Putin’s bonhomie with Modi came across clearly through the interview when he revealed that the car ride on the sidelines of the Tianjin Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China in September was “not pre-planned”. Putin stressed it was a spontaneous action and his idea.

“The car was there, and I asked him to join me for the ride”.

Without revealing anything substantial, he said they talked about a lot of things as any two friends would.

About Ukraine war, from the horse's mouth

For those not only in India, but the world over, who were waiting to hear what Putin had to say about the ongoing peace talks helmed by Trump’s team, there was hardly anything more than what was already known about the Russian position. It was important, though, as it was coming directly from Russia’s topmost decision-maker. Putin reaffirmed clearly his view that Ukraine’s Donbas region in the east, now largely occupied by Russia, would not be returned to Kyiv.

This issue has stalled the peace negotiations as Ukraine, backed by the European Union, is not willing to give up the Donbas region (comprising Donetsk and Luhansk). Trump’s 28-point peace plan suggested Ukraine give up the occupied territory, much to the consternation of Kyiv and the US’s NATO allies in Europe.

Putin said the West had broken several promises right from the time of the Soviet Union’s disintegration. After assuring Russia would not be threatened militarily and that NATO would keep off from moving east towards Moscow, the West did just that.

Russia’s claim, articulated by Putin, is that “Russian citizens in Donbas were persecuted” and that “Russia will completely liberate Donbas” — indicating that the war would go on until this objective is achieved, unless Kyiv agreed to let Russia keep the territory it had occupied thus far.

Putin’s demeanour, besides the occasional wry smile that broke the otherwise serious visage, was steadfast with traces of irritation when he spoke of the war with Ukraine and its European backers. He was nonchalant regarding the importance of the G8 (now G7, after Russia’s exit), even questioning its relevance in a fast-changing world.

The Russian president said from the point of view of purchasing power, India had become the world’s third-largest economy, and along with Indonesia, symbolised the rise of the Global South. He reminded the interviewers about the growing recession in Europe, and particularly in the United Kingdom and Germany.

“I can hardly understand why countries of the G7 call themselves G7. You know, in Russia, it's called G — like for great, big”.

Amidst his criticism of the West and the US, he spoke positively about Trump in the context of his role in ending Russia’s war with Ukraine. His comments on the US president’s attempts are probably the first time that the world gets to know what Putin’s take on the issue is.

He said, “I am absolutely certain that he (Trump) is sincere about bringing peace to Ukraine and genuinely wants to save lives.”

Russia's 'aggressor' tag irks Putin

However, Putin’s carefully worded response to the peace talks exposed his irritation, bordering on anger, at the way Russia was being projected as the aggressor in the war with Ukraine. He insisted that “Russia did not start the war” and blamed the West for pushing Ukraine toward conflict.

There is merit in Putin’s remarks on this contentious point. Russia invaded Ukraine, when the West, including the then US president Joe Biden, in the days preceding the invasion, disregarded Putin’s concerns and categorically asserted that Kyiv would be given membership of the US-led military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Putin extended the argument, saying the West had broken several promises right from the time of the Soviet Union’s disintegration. After assuring Russia would not be threatened militarily and that NATO would keep off from moving east towards Moscow, the West did just that, Putin said, in the interview.

It was clear from the interview how distasteful Putin is of NATO. Not surprising, but still interesting coming from the horse’s mouth. He said, “NATO poses a threat to both Europe and Russia, undermining Russia’s security and acting as a military alliance against the country.”

Putin went on to draw the red line, stating, “Ukraine should remain neutral. Russia will continue to protect its interests”.

Putin on recent Taliban presser fiasco in India

The interview did not particularly challenge Putin, except for one question on Russia’s rationale for recognising the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. The female anchors told him how a visiting Taliban minister in New Delhi recently did not allow women journalists into his media conference. They recalled that after their protests, the minister held one more the next day to make up for his mistake.

Putin remained unfazed. He told them it was good that they protested. The minister reversed his action. This is clearly why one should engage with the Taliban, as that can make them change their ways (regarding the oppressive treatment of women), rather than ignoring them, according to Putin.