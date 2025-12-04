Putin leaves for Delhi; launch of Russian TV channel in India on cards

India is set to host Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking his first visit to the country since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Putin will land in New Delhi on Thursday (December 4) evening for the crucial 23rd India-Russia annual summit, where the agenda is expected to centre on expanding defence cooperation alongside discussions on trade, energy ties and wider economic engagement.

During his two-day stay, Putin will meet President Droupadi Murmu and later attend a private dinner organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the two leaders will review a range of “promising projects” across industrial collaboration, innovative technologies, transportation links, peaceful space initiatives, mining, healthcare and labour mobility.

Ushakov noted that the political relationship between New Delhi and Moscow continues to be “regular and confidential,” underscoring the depth of the strategic dialogue.

The visit comes at a crucial juncture, as it comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several categories of Indian goods, a development that has strained India-US bilateral ties.

In the run-up to the summit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that discussions may include Russia potentially supplying Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets, as India proceeds with its own advanced aircraft procurement plans.

Putin is also expected to attend the Russia-India Business Forum and participate in the launch of RT’s television channel in India, signalling the expanding scope of bilateral cooperation.

Energy trade will remain a core point of negotiation. Citing Bloomberg, reports indicate that India aims to balance affordable Russian crude imports with concerns over possible US sanctions or tariff measures.

