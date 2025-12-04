Putin leaves for Delhi; launch of Russian TV channel in India on cards
Russian President Putin will visit India for a key summit with Modi; defence, energy trade, Su-57 jets, and strategic ties are high on the bilateral agenda
India is set to host Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking his first visit to the country since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Putin will land in New Delhi on Thursday (December 4) evening for the crucial 23rd India-Russia annual summit, where the agenda is expected to centre on expanding defence cooperation alongside discussions on trade, energy ties and wider economic engagement.
During his two-day stay, Putin will meet President Droupadi Murmu and later attend a private dinner organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the two leaders will review a range of “promising projects” across industrial collaboration, innovative technologies, transportation links, peaceful space initiatives, mining, healthcare and labour mobility.
Ushakov noted that the political relationship between New Delhi and Moscow continues to be “regular and confidential,” underscoring the depth of the strategic dialogue.
The visit comes at a crucial juncture, as it comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several categories of Indian goods, a development that has strained India-US bilateral ties.
In the run-up to the summit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that discussions may include Russia potentially supplying Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets, as India proceeds with its own advanced aircraft procurement plans.
Putin is also expected to attend the Russia-India Business Forum and participate in the launch of RT’s television channel in India, signalling the expanding scope of bilateral cooperation.
Energy trade will remain a core point of negotiation. Citing Bloomberg, reports indicate that India aims to balance affordable Russian crude imports with concerns over possible US sanctions or tariff measures.
Follow more LIVE updates below
Live Updates
- 4 Dec 2025 1:15 PM IST
Rahul claims Govt tells Foreign leaders not to meet LoP ahead of Putin's Visit
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the government of instructing visiting foreign dignitaries not to meet the Leader of the Opposition, calling it a sign of “insecurity.” His remarks came hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Rahul said it has long been a diplomatic tradition for foreign leaders to meet the LoP, a practice followed under former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. “Normally, the tradition is that those who come from abroad have a meeting with the LoP… but what happens these days is that when foreign dignitaries come and when I go abroad, the government suggests to them to not meet the LoP,” he said.
Rahul added that foreign delegations often convey that they have been told not to engage with the Opposition. Such interactions, he argued, offer “another perspective,” as “we also represent India.”
He alleged the government prevents these meetings because “it is their insecurity.”
Putin is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi this evening. Friday’s summit is expected to focus on defence ties, insulating bilateral trade from external pressure and cooperation on small modular reactors.
- 4 Dec 2025 12:58 PM IST
Modi, Putin may seek new oil trade pathways: Ex-diplomat
Former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are likely to explore alternative mechanisms to sustain India–Russia oil trade amid intensifying Western pressure, ANI reported. He noted that both countries remain committed to pushing bilateral trade toward the $100 billion target by 2030.
Speaking ahead of Putin’s two-day State visit, Sachdev said such summits “take strategic decisions and set a new direction for the relationship at the highest level.” Referring to Putin’s recent five-hour meeting in Moscow with US envoy Jared Kushner, he said those discussions would form part of the backdrop.
“The two leaders would perhaps be working on how to state this oil equation through other means… The two sides seem to have decided to raise trade to $100 billion by 2030, irrespective of the oil equation,” he added.
Sachdev also said Modi and Putin are expected to discuss broader geopolitical shifts involving Europe, China, the US and South Asia.
- 4 Dec 2025 12:42 PM IST
Russia’s first Deputy PM Denis Manturov arrives at Parliament
First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov arrived at the Indian Parliament on Thursday as part of the high-level Russian delegation visiting New Delhi ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s summit engagements.
- 4 Dec 2025 12:07 PM IST
Key India-Russia defence talks set ahead of Putin visit
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov will chair a key session of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in New Delhi, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing a statement from India’s Ministry of Defence.
The meeting will be held at the Manekshaw Centre in the capital and will review ongoing defence cooperation, including joint manufacturing, technology transfer and long-term capability-building programmes. The commission is also expected to outline priority areas for future collaboration as both sides prepare for high-level talks during Putin’s two-day State visit.
Calling the upcoming session a significant step forward, the Ministry of Defence noted, "This is an important milestone in further strengthening the unwavering Russian-Indian defence partnership."
The defence commission meeting precedes the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, where strategic, economic and defence-related agreements are expected to be finalised.
- 4 Dec 2025 12:01 PM IST
Russia’s Defence Minister in India ahead of Putin’s visit
Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov has arrived in India on a working visit and will participate in a major bilateral meeting on defence cooperation, Russian news agency TASS reported, quoting the country’s Defence Ministry.
"The Russian Minister of Defence Andrey Belousov has arrived on a working visit to India. The head of the Russian defence ministry will take part in the 22nd meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation," the ministry said.
According to TASS, the upcoming session will review the outcomes of military and military-technical collaborations undertaken by the two countries over the past year. The commission is also expected to identify promising areas for future cooperation across defence manufacturing, joint technology development, and long-term capability building.
TASS further reported that the agenda includes a discussion on global and regional security issues, reflecting the strategic context in which India and Russia continue to strengthen their defence partnership.
Belousov’s visit comes just ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, underlining the importance Moscow places on its defence ties with New Delhi. Both sides are expected to discuss progress across multiple joint platforms and chart the next phase of military cooperation.
- 4 Dec 2025 11:44 AM IST
Putin departs for India as major agreements, defence talks on agenda
Russian President Vladimir Putin has left Moscow for his two-day State visit to India, Russian agency TASS reported. The visit, his first since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022, includes wide-ranging discussions on trade, economic and scientific cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. Around ten intergovernmental documents and over fifteen commercial and institutional agreements are being prepared for signing.
Putin will arrive in New Delhi this evening for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, held at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host him for a private dinner. On Friday, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome and tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan before paying homage at Raj Ghat. Talks in restricted and delegation formats will follow at Hyderabad House, with agreements expected in trade, agriculture, academia and broader economic cooperation.
The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit offers both sides an opportunity to review bilateral progress and outline the future of the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” Ahead of the trip, senior Russian officials said the summit reflects a return to annual high-level engagements and may include discussions on additional S-400 systems, Su-57 fighter jets and nuclear energy cooperation. Putin is accompanied by a high-profile ministerial and business delegation.
- 4 Dec 2025 11:30 AM IST
Russian House showcases 25 years of military-technical ties in Delhi
The Russian House in New Delhi set the tone for President Vladimir Putin’s visit on Thursday with a grand photo exhibition marking 25 years of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and Rosoboronexport. The gallery traced a visual history of Putin’s engagements with India’s prime ministers over the past quarter century, underscoring how defence has remained a defining pillar of the relationship.
Alongside the photographs, detailed models of joint and Russian weapon systems-from the BrahMos missile to the S-400 air defence system and the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter-offered visitors a compact glimpse into the military ecosystem that binds the two countries.
The institutions being celebrated were themselves born in 2000, when Russia reorganised its military-technical establishment, first through a presidential decree and later through the formation of the Federal Service in 2004.
Far from Delhi, people in Varanasi marked the upcoming visit with a welcome march and Aarti. Vishal Bharat Sansthan Chairman Rajeev Srivastav called Indo-Russian ties “symbiotic,” praising Russia as a trusted partner that “stood with India” during Operation Sindoor.
During the visit, India and Russia plan to sign a programme outlining strategic economic cooperation through 2030. Putin arrives at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation for the 23rd Annual Summit, his first trip to India in four years.
- 4 Dec 2025 11:05 AM IST
Odisha artist’s sand animation, exhibitions mark warm welcome for Putin
As Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, a range of cultural and symbolic gestures marked the buildup to his visit. In Odisha, noted sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a two-hour sand animation depicting Putin alongside iconic Russian landmarks. Releasing a video of the artwork, Sahoo said he hoped the visit would further strengthen bilateral ties and promote “peace and prosperity” between the two nations.
In Delhi, Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey said Putin “has been a well-wisher of India,” noting that both countries enjoy strong trade relations. The Russian House in New Delhi also organised a major photo exhibition celebrating 25 years of Russia’s military-technical cooperation framework, featuring images of Putin with successive Indian prime ministers as well as models of key defence systems such as the BrahMos missile, the S-400 air defence system and the Su-57 fighter jet.
Putin’s trip is his first visit to India in four years, with both sides expected to sign a new programme outlining strategic economic cooperation through 2030.
- 4 Dec 2025 10:55 AM IST
Putin to Launch Russian TV Channel in India during visit
After the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin will formally launch the India channel of Russia’s state-run broadcaster, a move aimed at deepening media and cultural outreach. He will then attend a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Putin is expected to depart New Delhi around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, wrapping up a nearly 28-hour visit.
During the summit, India is likely to raise its growing trade imbalance with Russia, driven largely by rising imports of discounted Russian crude oil. New Delhi is expected to seek mechanisms to stabilise payments, diversify exports and reduce vulnerabilities in the bilateral trade structure.
- 4 Dec 2025 10:53 AM IST
Ukraine, Europe question Putin’s motives before India trip
Ahead of his visit to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin is under renewed criticism from Ukraine and several European allies, who accuse him of merely projecting interest in peace negotiations after a five-hour meeting with US envoys in Moscow yielded no concrete progress. UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper urged Putin to “end the bluster and the bloodshed,” while Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the Russian leader should “stop wasting the world’s time.”
The sharp reactions underscored the deep divide between Moscow and Western capitals on how to resolve a war now in its fourth year. Putin, meanwhile, accused European governments of undermining US-led diplomatic efforts and warned that Russia would be prepared for conflict with Europe if provoked.
Putin’s adviser Yuri Ushakov described the talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as “positive,” though he admitted no compromise had been found on the key hurdle — the fate of four Ukrainian regions Russia claims as its own. Ukraine has rejected any territorial concessions.
Witkoff and Kushner are expected to meet Ukraine’s lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, in Miami on Thursday. European NATO ministers emphasised that while peace efforts continue, military support for Kyiv will remain essential to maintain pressure on Russia.
