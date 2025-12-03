Putin’s India visit: MEA objects to 3 envoys’ article, calls it ‘unusual’

India has objected to an article written jointly by the envoys of France, Germany and the UK ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to New Delhi.

Putin’s visit to India begins Thursday (December 4), and he will hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The talks are expected to produce a plethora of significant outcomes, including in the trade and defence spheres to further solidify the bilateral strategic ties.

Ukraine conflict

India and Russia are set to ink a number of agreements to enhance cooperation in an array of areas including trade and healthcare, Indian officials said on Tuesday.

Both sides are also expected to seal a pact on mobility that will facilitate the movement of Indian workers to Russia. It will also outline conditions for the recruitment of Indian workers, the officials said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials said the Ukraine conflict is likely to come up in the Modi-Putin talks and reiterated India's long-standing position that the war cannot be decided on the battlefield and dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward.

In the context of ongoing US efforts to end the conflict, India supports any move leading to cessation of hostilities and lasting peace, they said.

'Not an acceptable diplomatic practice'

The officials, referring to an article written jointly by the envoys of France, Germany and the UK in The Times of India, took objection to it.

The opinion piece has a joint byline of French Ambassador Thierry Mathou, German High Commissioner Philipp Ackermann and the UK High Commissioner Lindy Cameron. It is headlined, 'World Wants The Ukraine War To End, But Russia Doesn't Seem Serious About Peace'.

The envoys criticised Putin, accusing him of blocking efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. "These are not the actions of someone that is serious about peace. Neither are these indiscriminate attacks mere accidents - they are a systematic choice by Russia to wage its war of aggression with absolute ruthlessness. And it must end," they wrote.

"As President Putin stalls and delays on serious peace talks, we will continue to step up our military and non-military support to Ukraine, so that it can rightly defend its people, its land and its sovereignty," they added.

Reacting to the article, MEA officials said the timing of the article is "very unusual" and added that "it is not an acceptable diplomatic practice to give public advice on India's relations with a third country".