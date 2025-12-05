India–Russia collaboration not aimed at any country, says Putin
The Russian president says energy trade remains steady, praises Modi’s resolve, and signals US interest in resolving the Ukraine conflict
The India-Russia collaboration is not directed against any country and it is solely aimed at safeguarding the respective national interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (December 4) against the backdrop of Washington's aggressive approach towards New Delhi and Moscow.
In the context of India's energy ties with Russia, Putin said certain “actors” dislike New Delhi's growing role in international markets in view of its close relations with Moscow and these elements are aiming to constrain India's influence for political reasons by imposing “artificial obstacles”.
External pressure not deterring
In an interview to India Today that was released on Thursday evening, the Russian president, referring to Western sanctions against Moscow, said his country's energy cooperation with New Delhi largely "remains unaffected".
Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday evening on a two-day visit to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Neither me nor Prime Minister Modi, despite certain external pressure we face, have never approached our collaboration to work against someone,” the Russian president said in response to a question on Washington's aggressive approach.
“President Trump has his own agenda, his own goals, whereas we focus on ours -- not against anyone, but rather aimed at safeguarding our respective interests, India's and Russia's interests,” he said.
Modi praised for resolve
Putin also said that India cannot be treated the way it was several decades back. “Prime Minister Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure easily. The Indian people can certainly take pride in their leader. This is absolutely obvious,” he said.
“His stance is unwavering and straightforward, without being confrontational. Our goal is not to provoke conflict; rather, we aim to protect our lawful rights. India does the same,” he said.
US role in mediation
On the Ukraine conflict, Putin said he believed the US is actively seeking a solution to this problem. “I am absolutely certain, with no doubt at all, he (Trump) sincerely aims for a peaceful resolution.” Putin said Trump genuinely wants to end the hostilities and prevent further loss of lives.
“But there could also be political interests tied to ending the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, or economic motives too,” he said.
Trade ties gain momentum
On bilateral trade, Putin said over 90 per cent of “our transactions are already conducted in national currencies”. “While some complications arise due to the presence of numerous intermediaries, there are also solutions,” he said.
The Russian president also complimented PM Modi's leadership. “Our collaborative endeavours with Prime Minister Modi carry significant weight because they transcend our mutual ties,” he said.
“Given its direct relevance to both nations, ensuring stability in key areas of engagement is crucial, as it helps secure the fulfilment of our objectives. Prime Minister Modi sets very challenging tasks for the country --and for himself in the first place, then for the administration, and eventually for the nation,” he said. PTI
(With agency inputs)
Follow more LIVE updates below
Live Updates
- 5 Dec 2025 11:01 AM IST
PM Modi reaches Rashtrapati Bhawan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhawan ahead of the ceremonial welcome of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- 5 Dec 2025 10:51 AM IST
Delhi readies for Putin’s ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Preparations are underway at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ceremonial reception and Guard of Honour, attended by EAM Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and other dignitaries.
- 5 Dec 2025 9:57 AM IST
Delhi gears up for India–Russia summit
Boards and flags welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin line the streets of Delhi as the city prepares for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, where Putin and PM Modi will hold talks on key trade and defence agreements.
- 5 Dec 2025 9:15 AM IST
‘India–Russia ties moving in the right direction,’ says BRICS+ expert
Yaroslav Lissovolik of BRICS+ Analytics says the India–Russia partnership continues to deepen, backed by strong economic cooperation and a positive summit atmosphere. He adds that the relationship is poised to generate wider benefits for the Global South and the BRICS bloc.
- 5 Dec 2025 8:08 AM IST
Putin highlights India’s rising global significance
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 27-hour visit to India, said the world will be watching closely as India is a great nation and a rapidly developing economy growing at 7.7 per cent.
- 5 Dec 2025 8:05 AM IST
Putin hails India’s rapid progress over seven decades
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said India’s broad-based cooperation with Russia reflects the remarkable progress the country has made over 77 years, a rise he described as almost miraculous.
- 5 Dec 2025 7:37 AM IST
Putin's agenda on Day 2 of India visit
President Vladimir Putin’s second day in India will begin with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11 am, followed by a wreath-laying at Rajghat at 11.30 am. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House at 11.50 am for the 23rd India–Russia summit, with joint press statements expected at 1.50 pm.
Later, Modi and Putin will attend a business event organised jointly by FICCI and Roscongress at Bharat Mandapam.
In the evening, Putin will call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm before departing India at 9 pm.
- 5 Dec 2025 7:00 AM IST
PM Modi presents copy of Gita in Russian to Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 4) said he presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin.
"Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi said in a post on X.
PM Modi hosted a private dinner at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence for Putin, who is on a two-day visit here. PTI
- 5 Dec 2025 6:59 AM IST
Extensive traffic curbs in Delhi over Putin's visit
Massive traffic restrictions will be in place in parts of the national capital on Friday in view of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, a Delhi Traffic Police official said.
Traffic police announced on Thursday extensive restrictions and diversions in Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath Road, Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO Chowk, among others.
Putin is expected to make diplomatic visits to Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House and Rashtrapati Bhavan among other places as part of his engagements in the city.
According to an advisory, traffic curbs will be in place from 9 am to 12 noon along W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Saleem Garh Flyover By Pass, the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg and IP Marg.
The advisory states that the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel towards Hanuman Setu will remain closed during this period and commuters have been asked to use alternative routes. "Parking will be allowed only in designated areas," it read. PTI
- 5 Dec 2025 6:57 AM IST
Russia's Rosatom delivers nuclear fuel to Kudankulam plant
Russia's state-run nuclear corporation on Thursday (December 4) said it has delivered the first consignment of nuclear fuel for initial loading of the third reactor at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.
The delivery of the nuclear fuel coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in New Delhi on a two-day visit.
A cargo flight operated by the Nuclear Fuel Division of Rosatom delivered fuel assemblies manufactured by the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, the corporation said in a statement.
A total of seven flights from Russia are planned to supply the entire reactor core and some reserve fuel. These shipments are provided under a contract signed in 2024, which includes fuel supply for the third and fourth VVER-1000 reactors of the Kudankulam plant for the entire service life, starting from initial loading. PTI