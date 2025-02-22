Why the 'language war' gives DMK the edge in next year's elections

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu has been shaken by fierce opposition to the Centre's three-language policy as proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The issue escalated when Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan warned that Tamil Nadu would lose funds under the Samagra Siksha scheme unless the state fully implements the National Education Policy.

This has sparked a huge standoff between the DMK-led state government, headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and and the BJP-led Centre.

On Talking Sense with Srini, The Federal's Editor-in-Chief S Srinivasan and senior journalist Rangaraj delved into the heart of the controversy. At the core of Tamil Nadu’s resistance lies its long-standing preference for a two-language policy, prioritising Tamil and English. This policy, deeply rooted in the state’s history, rejects the imposition of a third language, especially Hindi, in the education system.

'TN wants to promote mother tongue'

Srinivasan explained that Tamil Nadu's opposition is not about rejecting other languages, but rather about preserving the right of students to learn in their mother tongue. The state has consistently argued for the importance of Tamil in local education, while recognising English as a linked language for communication with other states and the Union government.

'DMK sees it as a larger ploy'

Rangaraj elaborated on the political undertones of this debate. For the DMK, language is not just a medium of communication, but a symbol of cultural autonomy. The fear is that the three-language policy could indirectly impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu, despite assurances that students would have the option to study Hindi. The DMK sees this as part of a larger pattern of what it perceives as "Northern domination," specifically from Hindi-speaking states. For Tamil Nadu, the language issue has been a political battleground for decades, and the three-language policy is seen as a tool to further Hindi’s reach.

However, the Centre argues that the policy aims to promote Indian languages, and that language education should be seen as a tool for national integration, not political division. Pradhan’s letter to Stalin, accusing the state of adopting a "myopic" view of the policy, has only intensified the tension.

Bigger political implications

The political implications of this dispute are undeniable, as it plays into broader regional and national narratives. As Rangaraj pointed out, the DMK is using this issue to solidify its position as a defender of Tamil culture against perceived encroachments from the Centre, while the BJP, despite its efforts, has failed to make significant inroads in the southern state.

The stakes are high, with financial leverage at play as well. Tamil Nadu faces the prospect of losing crucial funds under the Samagra Siksha scheme, totalling Rs 2,158 crore, if it does not comply with the NEP’s language policy. However, as Srinivasan pointed out, the Constitution does not mandate the three-language policy, raising questions about the move's constitutional legitimacy itself.

With the state and central governments standing firm, and elections looming, Tamil Nadu’s resistance to the three-language policy is set to be a defining issue in the state's political landscape. As the battle continues, one thing remains clear: language is not just a matter of communication — it is a powerful symbol of identity, autonomy, and political power in Tamil Nadu.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism)