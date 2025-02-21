‘Rise above politics’: Dharmendra Pradhan hits back at Stalin over NEP row

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday (February 21) attacked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the ongoing row on the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and accused him of “spinning progressive reforms into threats to sustain political narratives”.

In a letter to Stalin, Pradhan said the Tamil Nadu CM should rise above political differences and think about the interests of young learners who will benefit from the NEP.



‘Myopic vision’

The education minister was responding to the letter Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. In his letter, Stalin said linking the two centrally sponsored initiatives -- Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and PM SHRI Schools -- with the National Education Policy (NEP) was fundamentally unacceptable.

In his letter to the Tamil Nadu CM, Pradhan said, “The letter sent to PM is a complete negation of the spirit of cooperative federalism promoted by Modi government. Hence, it is inappropriate for the state to view NEP 2020 with a myopic vision and spin progressive educational reforms into threats to sustain their political narratives.”

At loggerheads

Tamil Nadu and the central government have been at loggerheads over the implementation of NEP in the state, with the DMK government accusing the education ministry of stopping funds for crucial schemes.

“The continued opposition to NEP 2020 for political reasons deprives students, teachers, and educational institutions in Tamil Nadu of the immense opportunities and resources that this policy offers. The policy is designed to be flexible, allowing states to customise its implementation to suit their unique educational needs,” the minister wrote.

“Moreover, centrally-supported programs such as Samagra Shiksha are aligned with NEP 2020. Also, PM SHRI schools have been conceptualised to be NEP exemplar schools,” he said.



Language row

On Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the three-language formula, Pradhan clarified that the policy does not advocate the imposition of any language.

“Many non-BJP states have implemented the progressive policies of NEP despite political differences. NEP 2020 aims to broaden the horizon, not narrow them.”

“I would, therefore, request you to rise above political differences and look into the matter holistically keeping in mind the interest of our young learners,” he said.



Udhayanidhi slams Pradhan

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hit back at Pradhan for attacking CM Stalin amid the NEP row, and asserted the state will only follow the 2-language policy.



The state was seeking only its due share of funds from the Centre from the taxes paid by it, he said. “We are asking our (share of) funds, about Rs 2,150 crore. They (Centre) want us to accept NEP and the 3-language policy. Tamil Nadu has always been opposed to three language policy and it has been made clear the 3-language policy will not be accepted. So what is there to do politics, I don't understand,” he said.

The state has sacrificed lives for the “language war,” he said in an apparent reference to the anti-Hindi agitation of 1965 where many pro-Tamil activists killed themselves, mostly by self-immolation, against the alleged imposition of Hindi then.

