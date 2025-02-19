Hindi imposition: DMK steps up protest, launches Kolam campaign

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Wednesday stepped up its fight against alleged "Hindi imposition" by the Centre by launching a Kolam campaign, drawing of colourful patterns using rice flour on streets, to show opposition.

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin posted in social media, a poem of Bharathidasan that wondered whether putting an end to Hindi was not compulsory for them if Hindi is compulsory. The poet directly addresses Hindi language in his verses and the poem asserts that Hindi's "conspiracy" would not succeed.

Bharathidasan (1891-1964) is a celebrated poet of Tamil Nadu. Stalin also tagged a video clip of women drawing Kolam on the streets here.

"Where is Tamil Nadu's funds? Stop Hindi Imposition," and "Do not betray" were among the slogans that were written on roads alongside kolams (rangoli), a DMK campaign. DMK leader and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said in a social media post that @DMK_Chennai has "sown the seeds," and said: "#StopHindiImposition,Well done #ChennaiZoneDmkITWing." DMK and its allies on February 18 held a protest here on the issue and DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy CM, Udhayanidhi Stalin warned the centre against forcing another language war on the state and its allies.

DMK's official organ, 'Murasoli' in its editorial on February 19, 2025 quoted CN Annadurai's arguments against alleged Hindi imposition. Popularly known as Anna, the DMK's founder leader had said the issue was not about language but it was about dominance.

Citing Constitutional provisions, the Official Languages Act 1963, and Official Language Rules, 1976, the DMK Tamil daily said: "Hence, Hindi is not the national language..that is only the official language." Further, the Dravidian mouthpiece said that alongside Hindi, English is also the official language and said while talking about Hindi, "pluralistic India" should be kept in mind. PTI

