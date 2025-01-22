'New UGC norms one more nail in coffin of higher education': Academic Apoorvanand

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced draft regulations that could significantly impact the governance of India’s higher education institutions. These rules, which include provisions for appointing vice chancellors and defining faculty qualifications, have sparked controversy. Critics argue that they undermine federalism and compromise the autonomy of state universities.

This debate highlights deeper concerns about the state of education in India, with claims that the changes are politically motivated. According to Professor Apoorvanand, a noted scholar and public intellectual, “Higher education has been in a coma for the last ten years, gradually bleeding due to a thousand cuts.”

Centralising power in higher education

A key provision in the draft regulations is the shift of authority to appoint vice chancellors (VCs) from state governments to governors, who are often appointees of the central government. This has sparked strong opposition from states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it an “assault on federalism,” emphasising that education is a state subject under India’s Constitution.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister echoed these concerns, arguing that the rules attempt to undermine the rights of democratically-elected governments. The potential for non-academics to become VCs has further fuelled the controversy. Apoorvanand highlighted the risk of appointing individuals who lack the necessary credentials, stating, “A university leader must understand the enterprise of knowledge creation and dissemination.”

The role of UGC

Established in 1953 and given statutory status through an Act of Parliament, the UGC’s role has evolved significantly. However, experts argue that its recent actions overstep its mandate.

“The UGC has no business dictating governance structures for state-funded universities,” said Apoorvanand, pointing out that the UGC does not provide grants to state universities.

Additionally, the appointment of governors as key decision-makers has raised concerns about political interference.

“Governors appointed by the BJP have repeatedly clashed with state governments in non-BJP-ruled states,” he said, citing examples from Rajasthan, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Ideology in education

Critics argue that the proposed regulations reflect a broader effort by the BJP-led government to centralise control over educational institutions.

“The BJP seeks to use universities to indoctrinate young minds with its ideology, turning them into compliant citizens who won’t challenge authority,” said Apoorvanand.

This ideological shift is evident in curriculum changes emphasising an "Indic knowledge system" and downplaying subjects like caste discrimination.

“The very objective of higher education - the pursuit of truth - has been replaced with a focus on nationalism,” he said, warning of the long-term consequences.

Implications for academic freedom

The dumbing down of disciplines, including history and science, has raised alarm. Apoorvanand cited examples of research grants being allocated to projects like proving genetic engineering in ancient India or testing the effects of Hindu mantras on medical conditions.

“Such projects trivialise the purpose of education and erode the credibility of scientific disciplines,” he said.

History has been a particular target, with efforts to incorporate mythology into academic curricula. Changes to school and university syllabi have included dropping works by eminent scholars and replacing them with texts that align with the ruling party’s ideology.

A call for resistance

As the UGC draft regulations are still open for stakeholder feedback, there is hope that public discourse and opposition from state governments may influence the final decision. Apoorvanand stressed the need to prioritise academic autonomy and merit-based leadership in universities.

“We must look to global best practices for selecting academic leaders and preserving the integrity of higher education institutions,” he said.

The proposed UGC regulations have brought India’s higher education crisis into sharp focus. While some see the rules as an attempt to streamline governance, critics argue that they erode federalism, politicise education, and compromise academic freedom. As stakeholders weigh in, the outcome will determine the future of India’s universities - and their ability to foster independent thinking and innovation.

