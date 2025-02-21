Udhayanidhi vs Annamalai: TN’s NEP battle turns into a showdown

Tamil Nadu's opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has escalated into a political and social media war. What started as a policy debate soon turned into a hashtag battle and street challenge between DMK and BJP leaders.





The latest controversy was sparked by Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who warned that if the state's rights over education were threatened, a "Get Out Modi" campaign would be launched.

"Earlier, Tamil Nadu said ‘Go Back Modi.’ Now, we’ll say ‘Get Out Modi,’” he declared, fueling a fresh round of political friction between the DMK-led state government and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.



Annamalai's challenge

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai responded, throwing a digital challenge. "All day, DMK’s IT wing pushed ‘#GetOutModi.’ Tomorrow at 6 am sharp, I will post ‘#GetOutStalin.’ Let’s see how viral it gets. I’m challenging your entire IT wing—you have 24 hours.”

Not stopping there, he escalated the face-off to a direct street challenge.

"DMK cadres fix the date, time, and place. Tell me where in Anna Salai—I’ll come alone. No BJP workers, just me. Bring your cadres and the full police force if you dare to stop me." he said.

As expected, social media turned into a battlefield. Supporters of both DMK and BJP flooded X with accusations, counters, and trolling, turning a serious debate on education policy into a numbers game of trending hashtags.



Real issue takes backseat

While #GetOutModi and #GetOutStalin trended, the real issue—the impact of NEP 2020 on Tamil Nadu’s education system—was pushed aside.

Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the BJP of deliberately shifting focus away from education reforms and instead fueling political drama.

"They’re just trying to divert the real issue. They don’t have the guts to release the frozen funds,” he said, referring to the Centre’s hold on certain educational grants.

Pradhan calls for de-escalation



Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan weighed in, calling for a de-escalation of political rhetoric and a focus on implementing reforms.

"I know Tamil Nadu’s position, I respect that. But our over-dependence on foreign languages is not the answer. By not implementing NEP 2020, we are depriving students, teachers, and parents of global and pan-India opportunities," he said.

He also warned that Tamil Nadu was missing out on ₹5,000 crore in education funds by rejecting the Centre’s PM SHRI schools scheme, which promotes scientific and modern education.

"Misrepresenting facts won’t solve anything. Tamil Nadu is losing ₹5,000 crore by not implementing PM SHRI schools. I appeal to rise above political differences," Pradhan stated.



TN govt firm on stand

Despite the Centre’s repeated appeals, the Tamil Nadu government remains resolute in its opposition to NEP 2020, arguing that it undermines the state’s successful education model and centralises control over education policy.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has been vocal about this resistance, questioning the Centre’s one-size-fits-all approach. "We will not allow the Union government to impose an education policy that doesn’t align with Tamil Nadu’s needs," he reiterated in a recent address.

While social media hashtags may continue to trend, and political challenges may be thrown across party lines, the larger legal and policy battle remains unresolved. Will Tamil Nadu challenge NEP 2020 in court? Will the Centre negotiate with the state on key education reforms? That remains to be seen.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)