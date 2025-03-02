Kerala: Cong, BJP back striking ASHA workers; govt says ‘central funding's the culprit’

“I have been working as an ASHA worker for the past 18 years, but we don’t receive regular monthly salary. There are multiple deductions if we fail to meet various criteria, and I barely earn Rs 8,000 a month. I have to cover more than a thousand families in our area, and it is an extremely demanding work. We are here on strike because we have no other option,” says Jalala, a resident of Kottayam district.

Jalala with thousands of other ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers across Kerala has been sitting on a strike in Thiruvananthapuram for the past three weeks demanding better pay, working conditions and pension benefits among others.

“I am an RJD worker in Kottayam, which is part of the LDF, but I am here for the strike, demanding dignity and better wages. We are tired of repeatedly telling our political leadership about our struggles, but no one is listening to us,” said another ASHA worker, showing how survival has taken precedence over political leanings.

Centre, not state at fault, say critics

The strike by ASHA workers has brought to the fore the complex dynamics of healthcare governance in the country and need for a more comprehensive approach to addressing their demands.

While the LDF government is facing intense pressure, with the UDF putting its weight behind the protesters and the BJP using the strike to target the government, critics argue that the ire of protesters may be misplaced as answers to their concerns lie with the Centre.

ASHA workers, who play a vital role in India's healthcare system, are employed under the National Health Mission (NHM), a centrally sponsored scheme. Despite Kerala offering the highest remuneration for ASHA workers compared to other states, they claim that their current monthly honorarium is insufficient. However, the state government's ability to increase wages is limited by the financial constraints imposed by the central government's funding structure for NHM.

Is BJP sidestepping accountability?

The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) [SUCI(C)] has been vocal in its support for the protesting ASHA workers and is leading the strike, but its stance has been seen as partisan. By targeting the CPI(M) and welcoming BJP figures, SUCI(C) has been accused of deflecting attention from the Union government's role in funding and regulating the NHM.

SUCI(C) leaders argue that while the Centre bears primary responsibility for addressing the ASHA workers' demands, the state government should also take proactive steps to support them.

"At first glance, the honorarium has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000 over the past 10 years, but this wasn't due to the LDF government's generosity. It was the result of several protests we undertook. Blaming the previous UDF government while taking credit for the hikes is just a tactic by the LDF and CPI(M). Centre for Trade Unions (CITU) leaders are trying to discredit our strikes because they believe no strike is legitimate in the state unless it happens under their leadership," says M A, Bindu general secretary of Kerala ASHA health workers association.

Behind Suresh Gopi’s visit to protest site

However, critics point out that putting the blame solely on the state government allows the BJP to sidestep accountability for its policies affecting ASHA workers nationwide.

The ASHA workers' strike in Kerala has been marked by political manoeuvring, with various parties attempting to capitalise on the situation.

In a surprising turn of events, the protesters welcomed BJP MP Suresh Gopi to their rally, where they even sang one of his popular film songs in his honour. This gesture has raised eyebrows, as it appears to absolve the BJP-led Union Government of any responsibility for the ASHA workers' plight while focusing criticism on the CPI(M)-led state government.

“I am not part of this agitation. I came here to meet the protesting ASHAs and understand their concerns. I will take up this issue with the Union government and see what can be done. The decision is not mine to make. There may have been certain criteria in place when the scheme was introduced by the Centre. If those criteria can be amended, the government should review them," Gopi after meeting the protesters.

‘Hands tied without central funding’, says govt

Interestingly, his clarification came after his statement that if jobs of the striking ASHA workers were terminated, the Union government might consider blocking funds for the project, drew serious flak from Left leaders, sparking a backlash on social media.

The CPI(M), while acknowledging the importance of ASHA workers, maintains that the state government cannot unilaterally increase wages without central funding. The party has accused opposition parties of politicising the issue for electoral gain.

ASHA workers affiliated to CITU also took to the streets with similar demands, but their protest focused on pressuring the Union government. However, the other protesters see this as an attempt to undermine and discredit their day-and-night agitation.

State relents to some demands

“In Kerala, ASHAs receive between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000, out of which Rs 9,600 is provided solely by the state government. The Union government does not even recognise them as workers, labelling them as activists instead. There also has been no increase in the incentives provided by the concerned ministry. When I last met the Union Health Minister, I made it my top priority to bring this issue to his attention,” said state Minister for Social Justice Veena George.

“We have held discussions with the ASHA leadership, which have been narrowed down to two key demands: increasing the honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000 and providing a lump sum of Rs 5 lakh upon retirement at the age of 62. These demands involve a significant financial burden that the state government cannot afford at this time. This is where things stand now,” added the minister, while addressing the media.

Left accuses BJP, Cong of fuelling protest

Some within the Left camp, including CPI(M) members, believe the situation should have been handled more wisely. "The demand is genuine, and even our party shares the same view. But the striking ASHA workers have been misled, and we have evidence that their leadership is in collusion with both the BJP and Congress. However, our senior leaders from CITU should not have belittled their strike with harsh remarks," said a senior CPI(M) leader, referring to CITU leaders’ dismissing of the protest as a mere "storm in a teacup."

He pointed to a leaked WhatsApp chat in the ‘ASHA Fighters’ group, where key figures behind the strike were allegedly calling for violence during the march to the state Assembly, using BJP and UDF workers who are expected to support the protest.

Coordinated state, central effort

As the strike continues, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold. Experts say the ASHA workers' demands are legitimate, but addressing them requires a coordinated effort from both state and central governments. The political posturing surrounding the strike highlights the need for a more nuanced understanding of the roles and responsibilities of different levels of government in addressing labour and healthcare issues.

While the ASHA workers' strike in Kerala has brought attention to their struggles, it also underscores the complexities of governance and the need for a more comprehensive approach to addressing their demands. By focusing solely on the state government, the protesters may be overlooking the critical role of the Union government in resolving these issues.