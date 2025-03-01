The Federal
x

Kerala’s language legacy: Embracing multilingual education

In this podcast, Prof MV Narayanan explains how this legacy has contributed to the state's non-confrontational stance on the three-language education system.

Rajeev Ramachandran
1 March 2025 10:02 PM IST


KeralaThree language policyNEP
Rajeev Ramachandran
About the AuthorRajeev Ramachandran
Rajeev Ramachandran is Associate Editor with The Federal.
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X