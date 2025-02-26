Congress takes over ASHA workers' protest against Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI) Protests by a section of ASHA workers in Kerala, demanding a hike in honorarium and other benefits, are set to become a political showdown as the Congress announced on Wednesday that it is taking over the agitation against the CPI(M)-led LDF government.

A section of Accredited Social Health Activist workers has been agitating outside the Kerala Secretariat for the past two weeks, demanding an increased honorarium and other benefits.

In a statement, KPCC General Secretary (in charge of organisation) M Liju said that the Congress will protest by burning the circular issued by the government, which, according to him, "threatens" the agitating ASHA workers to return to work or else be replaced by others.

Announcing a series of protests, Liju said that on Thursday, under the leadership of all Mandalam Congress Committees, the circular will be burned in protest in front of all Panchayat offices. Mahila Congress workers will also participate.

"On Monday, March 3, protest marches will be held towards the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and the Collectorates in other districts under the leadership of DCCs," he said.

The Congress's move came after the CPI(M) alleged anarchic influence in the ASHA workers' protest.

The Congress alleged that the LDF government is attempting to remove protesting ASHA workers, who are raising legitimate demands and replace them with CPI(M) sympathisers.

Instead of addressing their rightful demands—such as an increase in honorarium, payment of the meagre pending honorarium and incentives, and access to welfare benefits—the government is trying to humiliate and threaten them into ending their protest.

"Congress will strongly oppose this move at any cost," Liju said.

The Congress claimed that while the government has approved salary hikes for the PSC Chairman and members and government lawyers and has even increased the annual travel allowance for the Kerala representative in Delhi, it is turning a blind eye to ASHA workers, who are struggling for their survival.

The party said that in the current scenario of rising living costs, ASHA workers are questioning how a family can survive on an honorarium of just Rs 7,000.

"Instead of answering this legitimate question or finding a fair solution to their protest, the government has issued a circular threatening them. The refusal to even engage in discussions with them is an unfair approach," it said.

The party alleged that the Left government and the CPI(M) have only contempt for workers and their struggles.

"Congress will stand firmly with the ASHA workers, fully supporting their protest until their rightful demands are met," the party said.

As an expression of solidarity with ASHA workers, Congress workers organised torchlight protests across the state on 24th February under the leadership of Mandalam Congress Committees.

Congress leaders including KPCC President K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan had visited the protesting ASHA workers and declared full support for their struggle.

The CPI(M) has termed the protest politically motivated, stating that since ASHA workers are considered volunteers rather than employees, they are not entitled to minimum wages or fair salaries, and the state government can only provide salaries to those hired through proper government processes such as the Public Service Commission or Employment Exchange. PTI

