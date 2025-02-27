In defence of Shashi Tharoor: 'His praise for govt reflects intellectual generosity, not betrayal'

In the great Indian political theatre, where ideology often eclipses governance, the controversy over Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s praise for Kerala’s growth in terms of the industrial ecosystem offers a compelling case study.

His article, highlighting the state’s startup ecosystem and rise in ease of doing business rankings, drew criticism from within the Congress. Party leaders questioned the data and pointed to Kerala’s persisting industrial challenges.

Yet, the uproar reveals less about the state’s economic reality and more about the rigidity of partisan politics. The real question is whether development politics can rise above party lines — and history suggests it can, with a more mature, cooperative political culture that acknowledges achievements across the aisle without compromising on core ideology.

Congress’s legacy of internal debate

Congress’s historical strength lies in its ability to embrace diverse perspectives. As India’s principal political force, it thrived as an umbrella organisation, fostering internal debates and democratic dissent.

Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel’s famous disagreements on economic and strategic issues never compromised their shared commitment to nation-building.

In that spirit, a Congress leader acknowledging an opposition government’s genuine policy successes reflects intellectual generosity, not betrayal — a continuation of the party’s rich democratic tradition.

Nuanced approach to politics

A liberal internationalist and staunch critic of Hindutva majoritarianism, Tharoor has consistently articulated a vision for India that balances economic dynamism with social equity and pluralism.

His recent article does not dilute his ideological opposition to the economic stagnation that often accompanies leftist orthodoxy. Instead, it signals a nuanced political approach that recognises the difference between tactical opposition and constructive critique.

Political maturity

Indeed, Tharoor’s political and literary career is a testament to this distinction. His book The Paradoxical Prime Minister is one of the most comprehensive critiques of Narendra Modi’s governance, lambasting the cult of personality and the centralization of power that, he argues, undermines India’s democracy.

That he, of all Kerala Congress MPs, could write such a book while simultaneously acknowledging consensus on issues of national interest reflects political maturity. This sensibility informs him to acknowledge progress while remaining unsparing in his opposition to ideological extremism, be it Hindutva or hard-left economic populism.

Danger of zero-sum politics

The backlash Tharoor faced is indicative of a larger malaise in Indian politics: the belief that acknowledging an opponent’s very specific success is tantamount to ideological surrender.

This zero-sum approach to political discourse is both intellectually impoverishing and strategically self-defeating.

As IIM-Indore Director Himanshu Rai aptly observed, "A good leader's true strength is measured not by blind opposition, but by the courage to acknowledge good work, even from across the aisle."

Statesmanship beyond party

India’s democratic ethos thrives when leaders rise above partisan divides to recognize each other’s contributions, reinforcing public trust in democratic institutions. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee exemplified this by acknowledging PV Narasimha Rao’s pivotal role in economic liberalization, despite their political differences.

Similarly, a viral video of AK Antony, former Union Defence Minister, appreciating the Left government in Kerala for its developmental efforts highlights that progress is a shared endeavour, not a political monopoly.

Kerala’s economic realities

Moreover, Kerala’s realities demand cooperative, forward-looking politics. As Tharoor pointed out, while the state’s recent economic performance is impressive, sustaining this momentum requires more than short-term policy innovations.

Kerala must modernise its regulatory framework, cut through its bureaucratic red tape, and streamline governance to create a truly innovation-friendly environment. These are not partisan issues; they are structural imperatives.

However, the criticism of Tharoor extends beyond economic issues, encompassing his positions on Indo-US relations and his engagement with figures like Piyush Goyal. These interactions have sparked debates about his broader political approach.

Yet, Tharoor has consistently advocated for a pragmatic foreign policy that upholds national interest while preserving strategic autonomy. His positions are rooted in strategic realism, drawing from Nehruvian non-alignment and Indira Gandhi’s pragmatic engagement with adversarial powers.

A vision beyond elections

A key takeaway for Indian politics is that any party aspiring to govern must rise above factionalism and adopt a developmental vision beyond electoral cycles.

This doesn’t mean abandoning ideological principles but rather upholding them while recognizing that governance, economic growth, and social welfare are shared responsibilities.

The Congress party’s legacy is strengthened — not weakened — by acknowledging the specific successes of its rivals, fostering a political culture that values truth and progress over partisan point-scoring.

True political maturity from the Left would mean acknowledging the Congress’s significant contributions, including the visionary leadership of the late Oommen Chandy — along with an apology for the propaganda once waged against him.

The narrative of the "Kerala Model" as a Left-exclusive achievement must give way to an honest reckoning, recognising that Kerala’s progress story was collaborative with the Congress playing a pivotal and enduring role.

Vision for progressive leadership

Tharoor’s nuanced stance offers a model for a healthier political culture. His clarity is unwavering as a sharp critic of the BJP’s Hindutva agenda and economic protectionism.

Yet, his willingness to acknowledge effective policies — whether in the Centre or state — reflects the intellectual honesty politics desperately needs. On February 18, amid controversy around his article, Tharoor met Rahul Gandhi at the residence of Sonia Gandhi, and they both went together to meet Congress President Kharge.

It’s a reminder that democracy’s true battle is between progress and stagnation, truth and propaganda, hope and fear. He emphasises the need to expand a party’s appeal beyond its core cadre by leveraging strong, charismatic leaders.

His ability to communicate, engage, and connect with the masses surpasses that of many grassroots leaders shaped by student politics, offering a compelling model for modern progressive leadership.

Democracy’s greatest asset

Firm in his convictions, he has made it clear that he values independence over party-switching. A staunch advocate of liberal values and an outspoken critic of both communism and communalism, he is unlikely to align with the Left or the BJP.

However, his political prospects within parties like Trinamool Congress, the NCP, and beyond remain significant.

This controversy should inspire introspection, not defensiveness. Development politics must rise above partisanship to truly serve the people.

With its blend of social progress and economic ambition, Kerala could model such cooperative governance — if its political culture evolves to applaud good work across party lines while staying true to core ideals.

A democracy’s strength lies not in tearing down opponents, but in building a better future. In that mission, honesty, courage, and intellectual openness aren’t liabilities; they are democracy’s greatest assets. Let’s open shops of love in the market of hatred and place humanity and development above all.