Union Minister Suresh Gopi vows to take ASHA workers' demands to Centre

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday said he would convey the demands of the ASHA workers, who have been protesting seeking an increase in their honorarium and the provision of retirement benefits, to the central government.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the protest venue in front of the Secretariat, Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said their agitation should not be undermined.

"No one should belittle the cooperative system of any political ideology by ultimately dismissing it. Many political systems have harmed the people, and all of that will be brought to light," he added.

He also stated that if ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers feel insecure, he would take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Minister.

Gopi pointed out that since ASHA is a centrally sponsored scheme, it was designed with specific criteria, which the Prime Minister could be requested to review.

A section of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers has been agitating outside the Kerala Secretariat for the past 20 days, demanding an increased honorarium and other benefits.

However, the Union Minister of State clarified that he was not participating in the protest but had come to lend an ear to the grievances of the workers and ensure they reached the appropriate authorities.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Saturday accused the Left government of "ridiculing" the ongoing protest by ASHA workers.

"The ruling LDF is mocking ASHA workers demanding better wages by staging counter-protests," he told reporters at Kochi.

He wondered whether the state was being governed by a Communist party or a right-wing extremist outfit. PTI

