If Rahul becomes PM, scams and corruption will become India’s destiny: Amit Shah

If Narendra Modi is re-elected, fraudsters will go behind bars, said Union home minister Amit Shah at a rally in Udaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan

If Rahul Gandhi becomes prime minister, scams and corruption will become the destiny of India and if Narendra Modi is re-elected, fraudsters will go behind bars, said Union home minister Amit Shah hitting out at the Congress, at a rally in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday (June 30).

In an all-out attack against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, he also accused it of being the number one in corruption and called upon the people to oust it from power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The minister exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state in the upcoming assembly elections and Narendra Modi will become prime minister once again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 300 seats.

Addressing a public meeting in Udaipur to highlight the central government’s achievements in the last nine years, Amit Shah said these nine years were transformative for India in many ways.

Jibe at Opposition party meet

Taking a jibe at Opposition parties that held a meeting in Patna recently to chalk out a joint strategy ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls, he said that those who had assembled there were involved in corruption and do not want to do good for people, but were looking for the future of their sons.

He said that the goal of Sonia Gandhi is to make Rahul Gandhi prime minister, Lalu Yadav’s goal is to make his son Tejashwi Yadav prime minister, Mamata Banerjees goal is to make her nephew Abhishek chief minister and similarly, Ashok Gehlot wants to make his son Vaibhav Gehlot chief minister.

“If Rahul Gandhi becomes prime minister, scams and corruption will become the destiny of India and if Narendra Modi becomes the PM again, fraudsters will go behind bars,” he said.

No security to Kanhaiya Lal

Further targeting the Gehlot government, he alleged that it was doing vote bank politics and was responsible for the delay in the punishment to culprits of the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was murdered on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men, who had accused him of insulting Islam after he allegedly posted content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Alleging that the government did not provide security to Kanhaiya Lal, Shah said it should be “ashamed”.

“Who did not give security to Kanhaiya? Whose police remained silent till he died. You did not even want to catch (the accused), the NIA had caught them. And don’t lie Gehlot ji that the chargesheet has not been filed, I say with authority that the chargesheet was filed on December 22, 2022. The task of setting up a special court is yours (state government), so that the accused are punished soon, he said.

The Rajasthan government, taking the high court into confidence, did not constitute a special court otherwise the culprits of Kanhaiya Lal would have been hanged by now. Shame on them (Congress), they do vote bank politics, he asserted.

Majority community exploited, says Shah

Shah alleged that majority community members were being exploited under the Congress rule in Rajasthan.

“Modi banned PFI but in Gehlot’s rule, a rally of PFI was held in Kota, Hindu festival was stopped in Karauli, Sangh’s path sanchalan stopped, 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished in Alwar,” he alleged.

“Even after so many years of independence, keeping the Constitution aside in the greed of vote bank, injustice is being done to the majority here. Only those who do vote bank politics can do this. BJP does not do vote bank politics,” he said.

He also said that due to weak prosecution, the accused of the Jaipur bomb blast case of 2008 were acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court.

BJP’s thanksgiving yatras

Shah said that on the completion of Modi’s nine years, BJP has started thanksgiving yatras across the country. “I have travelled across the country, the support I have seen, it is certain that Modi is going to become the prime minister with 300 seats,” he said.

He said that the respect that Modi is getting in the whole world, it is not the respect of Modi or of BJP, it is the respect of 130 crore people of the country.

Shah said that before 2014, during Manmohan Singhs government, “Aaliya-Maliya-Jamaliya” (terrorists) from Pakistan used to enter India and carry out blasts, but Pakistan committed mistakes in Uri and Pulwama because this time, Narendra Modi was the prime minister and within ten days, air strike and surgical strike were executed and terrorists were eliminated in Pakistan.

BJP in Assembly elections

Launching a sharp attack on the Gehlot government, Shah said that the Congress government has broken all records of corruption and was doing vote bank politics. He claimed that more than 19 recruitment examination question papers have been leaked, and the son of the state Congress president tops the exam.

Commenting on CM Gehlot’s tour of different districts and inflation relief camps, Shah said that Gehlot is roaming here and there in this age but the BJP’s government is going to be formed in the assembly elections.

“If someone shows a video of this meeting to Gehlot, then he will know that the time has come for his government to go. BJP government is going to be formed with full majority in both 2023 (Assembly polls) and 2024 (Lok Sabha elections),” he said.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia and other leaders were present in the meeting.

